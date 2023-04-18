Trish Gooch
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Transportation District Board of Directors?
A long-time desire to volunteer in the community and getting to a point where I have the time to give. I believe that convenient and affordable public transportation is an important element of a diverse community.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board?
I hope to work with the current board members to dig into and understand the needs of our community, where together we can strengthen communication with other public agencies to learn what is needed from other perspectives, to know how the transportation district can assist.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the transportation district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Employees need to get to work, seniors need to get to appointments, children need to feel safe to ride public transit and people generally need the convenience of affordable public transit. I hope I can bring to the table a fresh look at how money is being spent to ensure that scheduling and routes are appropriate for the populations that use public transit.
