Q What makes you the best choice to fill a seat on the Hood River’s City Council?
I am committed to volunteerism and public service. I come to meetings prepared. I genuinely care for people and helping the people of Hood River is my sole motivation for seeking re-election to the City Council.
It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Hood River City Councilor over the past four years and feel we have made significant progress on the objectives that I supported in 2018.
During my tenure as City Councilor, accomplishments include:
Promoting affordable housing by Enacting Short-term rental regulations; removing barriers to the development of accessory development units; adopting middle housing code to promote a diverse housing stock; Adopting an affordable housing strategy; and development of housing for lower income residents.
I co-authored a climate resolution that was adopted by the city that set a goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035; installed solar array at the water treatment plant; and provided the foundation for using our water delivery systems to be a renewable source of electricity.
Co-authored a Racial and Social Equity resolution.
Worked with council members to enact measures to help businesses and others to weather the pandemic; authorized the use of parklets to help our local businesses; established program to work with water customers to have continuity in service.
The city remains on strong financial footing.
Worked with local governments and Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation to adopt a multi-jurisdictional Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
Adopted policies that maintain and enhance roads, sewers, stormwater, water treatment plant and other basic functions.
In addition to my role as city councilor, I serve on the Hood River County Energy Council, Urban Renewal Agency Board, am a representative to the Hood River County School District Budget Committee, and previously served as vice-chair on the City of Hood River Planning Commission.
Q What projects should be at the top of the City’s priority list?
I support the City Council’s current work plan that I helped to develop. The 2022 work plan details critical projects including: continuing to develop the property on Rand Road to provide needed workforce housing; establishing an Urban Renewal District for the westside of Hood River to provide funds for affordable housing and parks; implementing projects identified in the Affordable Housing Production Strategy; and important infrastructure projects need to provide basic city services such as roads, sewers, and water.
Q How should Hood River address the homeless problem in the city?
I view the houseless issue through the lens that every houseless person is someone’s son, daughter, sister, or brother. There are so many reasons that people become houseless. I believe that the City Council has tried to compassionately deal with this difficult issue by collaborating with, and providing support to, local partners such as the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council and Hood River Shelter Services. In addition, Mayor McBride, on behalf of the Council, has recently been collaborating with cities across Oregon to develop strategies and a funding source that would enhance our ability to support our local partners. I continue to support efforts that will provide services and shelter to those in our community that are struggling this way.
4) How can Hood River fill the needs of locals, while also continuing to attract tourists to spur the economy?
Trying to strike a balance is difficult; on one hand revenues generated by tourism helps to fund services provided to locals but at the same time strain services because of the number of people that visit. The City Council has been working with Visit Hood River to develop strategies that help achieve that balance (e.g., advertising encouraging tourists to visit a variety of types of local businesses and just not those typically associated with tourism). In addition, the Council has adopted policies that ease the use of downtown by locals such as providing free parking during certain seasons. There is more that we can do. For example, I think we should consider designating parking areas that help our senior citizens access downtown businesses and in the Heights.
5) What area do you believe Hood River needs to improve the most and why?
Housing affordability continues to be a serious challenge for many people. Housing is becoming increasingly expensive and is forcing people out of our community and prohibiting younger families with children from moving here. We need to double down on our efforts to address this problem.
Q Will you accept the final results once all the votes are tallied?
Yes
Commented