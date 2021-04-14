1921 — 100 years ago
With Engineer Hurlburt in charge, work will shortly be started on market road projects in this county. The big project is at Pine Grove, where a concrete road is to be constructed by the county. This road will start at the railroad crossing, north of the warehouse, then extending south to the store and then west to the intersection of what may eventually be the new Loop Road. The county court also plans to extend the Odell Road to the Stone store, which will then leave a half mile of paving to be laid to connect it with the Loop Road — if it is built. — Hood River News
Eight nurses, the largest class in the history of The Dalles hospital, was graduated from its training school recently. It numbers among its graduates the best trained and qualified nurses on the Pacific coast. A large number hold very responsible positions in other hospitals due to the fact that personal instruction and attention has been given them during the period of their training. The training school prides itself on this particular advantage for the student nurse. — The Dales Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Allan Hart is back at his old stand at the service station, corner of First and Oak streets, Hood River. As formerly he is handling Associated gasoline, oil and other products.
Snow fell in the Upper Hood River Valley on Wednesday and in some of the higher orchards, blossoms were snow-tipped. — Hood River News
North Bonneville, Wash. — Volunteers and members of outside fire departments late yesterday brought a two-hour blaze under control which for a while threatened the main section of this one-time “boom town.” Damage was estimated at $5,000 by Chief of Police John McCurdy, but flames swept through the wooden structure of the northwestern electric company and razed a former plumbing shop and home before they were extinguished. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River County Court officials held out for “complete development of Highway 35” before any development of the Lolo Pass route is undertaken, during a tri-county forest access road discussion last week. Judge Harris Higgins said the meeting revealed strong efforts by Multnomah and Clackamas counties to get an all-weather highway into the Hood River Valley via the Lolo Pass. He said he is not opposed to a Lolo Pass project but “35 must come first.” — Hood River News
District 12 will press for a top-speed construction program to place the new Junior High School addition in service by early September following the bid opening at 4 p.m. May 11. Board members emphasized need for extra space to accommodate an expected gain in enrollment, stressed the importance of a rapid project schedule Thursday night while examining architect’s building plans.— The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Because of an exceptionally early bloom, there was some concern about damage to the tender flowers and buds. But a check later this week indicates there has probably not been serious damage yet, though the upper valley experienced some temperatures as low as 19 degrees. In that area, many orchardists turned on their air circulating fans between 10 p.m. and midnight, and lighted smudge pots about 3 a.m. Temperatures in the upper valley reportedly hit the freezing mark at 10 p.m., the just kept dropping through the night until 5 a.m. — Hood River News
Connection of the Foley Lakes Mobile Home Park to The Dalles City sewer system moved a step close Monday as the city council agreed to let the trailer park hook up to the city system without annexation. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
An eighth grade history class was on hand Monday to greet the “Lewis and Clark expedition” when they rowed their twin canoes into the Bingen Marina on their way to St. Louis. The expedition is actually a reenactment being carried out in honor of the 175th anniversary of the original cross-country voyage. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
In what was described as a “win-win” move by Hood River County Commissioner Carol York, the Columbia River Gorge Commission settled a long-standing boundary dispute Tuesday. On April 10, the bi-state agency unanimously approved an uncontested change to the National Scenic Area mapping line around Cascade Locks. Last fall, a special committee of Cascade Locks City and Hood River County administrators agreed to work towards an acceptable compromise with Friends of the Columbia Gorge to correct perceived mapping errors in the NSA border around the municipality. — Hood River News
If you put for a request, the offers will come. Just ask the staff in the Forest Service’s National Scenic Area office. Approximately six months ago the Forest Service offered a “deal” to scenic area landowners who make a “written bona fide offer” selling their land to the Secretary of Agriculture — via the forest service — by March 31, 2001. According to Forest Service Area Manager Daniel Harkenrider, 186 of the 725 eligible landowners took the Forest Service up on its “deal.” — The Dalles Chronicle
The City of White Salmon is implementing a temporary prohibition of all irrigation and external use of water, effective April 18-21, 2001. The prohibition applies to all customers served by the White Salmon water system. According to a public notice issued by the city, the water conservation measures are necessary to allow the city to fill its water storage reservoirs in advance of a planned shutdown of the city’s only operating production well. According to City Public Works Director Wil Keyser, the well is being modified in hopes of getting an additional 100-150 gallons of water per hour out of it. — White Salmon Enterprise
