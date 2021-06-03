The Dalles High School Graduation will be taking place Saturday, June 5, 2021 beginnng at 10:30 a.m. at Sorosis Park. The first potion of the ceremony will be the procession of the graduates, the hearing of speakers, and the ceremonial moving of tassels. In order to keep attendance low, only graduates and speakers will attend portion one of the ceremonies. Family members will be able to livestream the event on the District 21 Media Channel on Youtube.
Once the first portion of the ceremony is complete, graduates will depart Sorosis, and then return to the park with their families at their scheduled “walk” times. Graduates hear their names and walk across the stage to receive their diploma cover, where family members will have the opportunity to capture a picture. There will also be a professional photographer in attendance to take photos of every graduate. As the ceremony will not be taking place on district property, masks are not required for vaccinated individuals, but are welcomed and encouraged. Portion two of the ceremony will be available for livestream as well.
Due to the impact of Covid-19, The Dalles High School is once again having to adjust their graduation ceremonies to accommodate safety guidelines and keep members of the community safe. The annual Baccalaureate ceremony took place Wednesday June 2,at Covenant Christian Church. Participants were masked and expected to socially distance. Parents and family members were invited to attend.
