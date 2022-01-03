This year, The Dalles will be host to the Walldog’s NorthWest Muralfest, where hundreds of artists will be traveling from around the nation to spend four days painting 15 murals on different buildings around town. In October, the National Neon Sign Museum held an event for community members to vote on the themes they would like to see painted on during the event, which will take place the final weekend in August.
During the voting event, five mural topics were chosen, including Chief Tommy Thompson of Celilo Wyam Village, Native American Preservationist Jeanne Hillis, The Dalles Sorosis Club, an all-female organization in the 1900’s, highlighting members such as Dr. Belle Cooper Rhinehart Ferguson, a founding member of the first hospital in The Dalles. The themes “The vibrant Chinese community,” and “How The Dalles got it’s name” were also selected.
According to a press release, after seeking and gaining public input to expand diversity in the topic choices, The Northwest Muralfest committee have released a new list of topics to choose from, consisting of themes such as “The historic Columbia Highway,” “The Latino Community,” and “Marie Equi,” and are currently holding an online vote for community members to select the final 10 topics and themes they would like to see painted on until Jan 5.
View, learn about, and vote on the complete list of topics you would like to see painted about, go to www.northwestmuralfest.com/themes.
