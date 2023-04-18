Tamra Taylor
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Transportation District Board of Directors?
I was raised by parents who believed in serving and giving back to the community. When living in Clatsop County I volunteered for several community events and went on to be elected to the Empire Transportation District. It was the perfect opportunity to give back to the community. I want to make this area my home and was very excited to be appointed to the open Transportation Board position this year. I want to continue to give to the community.
2. What do you hope to bring to the board?
I am a user of CAT and when I have lived in other areas I have used their mass transportation. I understand how transportation affects local businesses — both getting their employees to and from work and bringing customers to them. I understand how important it is to provide a transportation option to buy groceries, go to medical appointments, attend community events and travel to surrounding communities. For a community to stay viable, the residents need to have transportation.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the transportation district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Over the last couple of years, transportation has taken a hit with labor and cost as have other businesses. I want to support the director and her team as they move through these issues. I will support more purchases of electric buses and add the infrastructure needed to operate them. I will support the director as routes are added or changed as needed to provide for our community.
I will ask the other riders what are their issues and ideas and bring these discussions to the board.
