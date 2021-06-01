Steering Committee Members

Tribal — Bob Sjolund, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Community Wildfire Protection — Kristin Dodd, Oregon Department of Forestry

State Agency — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Private Landowner — Larry Magill, Wamic Rural Fire District

Water Resources — Pat Davis, White River Watershed Council

Recreation and Tourism — Kathy Long, NOMAC

Local Government — Ryan Bessette, Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District

Environmental — Brenna Bell, Bark

Forest Products — Jeremy Grose, SDS Lumber Co.

At-Large — Rich Thurman, Retired Wildlife Biologist

At-Large — John Nelson, School District 21 Board Member