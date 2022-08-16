Reynoso.jpeg

White Salmon resident Isaac Reynoso fields a pass during the 2022 US Soccer Youth National Championships. Reynoso plays for the U15 United PDX squad that advanced to the championship semifinals before being knocked out by a team from Iowa.                

 Contributed photo

When Isaac Reynoso was four years old, he was already playing organized, competitive soccer. He joined a local community team in White Salmon, and it was love at first kick.

In the third grade he joined a club team and playing soccer year-round. Fast forward ten years and Reynoso is now 14 years old and competing for national championships in the U.S. Youth Soccer program with his new club team, the U15’s of United PDX.

