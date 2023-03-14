A solid and experienced Columbia High Bruins baseball team is expecting to have another successful season when they begin their WIAA Class 1A schedule this week.

A 14-member Bruins squad has been practicing since Feb. 27 in preparation for a 21-game schedule, which started with Tuesday’s season opener at Goldendale (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruin play their next game Friday at 6 p.m. in a nonleague road game against the Montesano High Bulldogs.