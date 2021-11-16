Three Columbia High fall sports athletes were selected by Trico League coaches as first-team all-league performers this past season.
Hannah Polkinghorn, Sequoia Cohen, and Jace Greenwood were honored recently by a vote of league coaches.
Polkinghorn, a senior middle blocker, led the Bruins back to the district playoffs. She was Columbia’s service and hitting leader this season. Senior teammate Chanele Reyes was a second-team pick as an outside hitter. Two other seniors, Chloe Clifford (setter) and Ella Wilson (outside hitter), were honorable mention.
In girls soccer, frosh Sequoia Cohen was selected by coaches to the first team for her performance as a defender this season for the Bruins. Two of her frosh teammates, Saylor Hauge and Sadie Hohensee, were second-team selections. Frosh Siena Clayton, junior Jazmyne Orr, and senior Taryn Johnston were honorable mention.
Greenwood was the senior leader at quarterback and defensive back of Columbia’s football team. He was the Trico League’s first team all-league punter and was a second-team pick as an all-purpose player.
Columbia’s Wesley White, a sophomore, was a second-team running back and teammate Michael Smith, a second-team offensive lineman. Kevin Medina was a second-team pick at defensive line, and sophomore Petey Schlegel was a second-team selection at defensive back.
Columbia also had three honorable mention players: Kraig Billette, a sophomore offensive lineman; Matthias Posini, a freshman offensive lineman; and Avery Schalk, a junior wide receiver.
