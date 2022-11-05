TD XC Kayden McCavic IMG_9606.jpg

The Dalles High School senior Kayden McCavic (right) raced to a 30-second lifetime best to help the Riverhawks win the Class 4A boys cross country state championship Saturday in Eugene.

 Joe Petshow photo

The Dalles High School won its second boys cross country state championship in school history Saturday in Eugene.

The Riverhawks, led by runner-up Juan Diego Contreras and Leo Lemann, who was fourth overall, scored 57 team points to edge Philomath (60 points) for the OSAA’s Class 4A title at Lane Community College. The Dalles boys also won the state cross country championship in 1997, when the school competed in Class 3A.