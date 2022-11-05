The Dalles High School won its second boys cross country state championship in school history Saturday in Eugene.
The Riverhawks, led by runner-up Juan Diego Contreras and Leo Lemann, who was fourth overall, scored 57 team points to edge Philomath (60 points) for the OSAA’s Class 4A title at Lane Community College. The Dalles boys also won the state cross country championship in 1997, when the school competed in Class 3A.
Coach Jill Pearson’s 2022 team peaked at the end of the season, winning the Tri-Valley Conference district championship on Oct. 26 to qualify for state. The Riverhawks kept that momentum going with their gutsy performance over a wet Lane 5,000-meter course on a mostly cloudy day.
Runner-up Philomath had four finishers between The Dalles’ second (Lemann) and third (Vincent Ziegenhagen) runners. But Egan Ziegenhagen finished right behind his twin brother and No. 5 runner, senior Kayden McCavis, was close behind them. Tyson Long and Caleb Caldwell completed the state champion lineup for the Riverhawks.
Contreras was second in 15:41; Lemann fourth in 16:22; the Ziegenhagens 18th and 19th – both timed in 17:41; McCavis 23rd in 17:48; Long and Caldwell 40th and 41st, both in 18:10.
The Dalles girls finished eighth at state and were led by Alaina Casady’s seventh-place finish in 20:17. Also finishing at state for the Riverhawks were: Ruby Mora Jaimes, 24th in 21:13; Fiona Dunlop, 54th in 22:38; Lucy Booth, 62nd in 23:08; Rokiah Notbohm, 71st in 23:46; Nayelie Vergara, 79th in 24:25; and Abigail Pope, 92nd in 25:31.
