The Dalles-Gladstone Class 4A non-league football game was canceled Sept. 23 because the teams were struggling with injuries to their players and both squads needed a bye week to rest and recuperate.

The Riverhawks (1-2), guided by first-year Coach Marc Schilling, will now play the opening contest of their five-game Special District 5 schedule in a Homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m. against the Crook County High Cowboys (2-2). The Dalles will be hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and get its first win since a Sept. 2 season-opening, 46-6, victory over the Parkrose High Broncos (0-3). Crook County lost, 17-14, to Caldera in its last game Sept. 23.