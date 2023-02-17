South Wasco versus Condon

South Wasco senior guard James Best (5) sprints around Condon sophomore Jackson Helms (5) during Saturday’s game in Maupin.

The South Wasco County High Redsides advanced to the Class 1A boys basketball Big Sky League district championship game following a 63-61 win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-12) in a district semifinal Thursday at South Wasco High in Maupin.

The Redsides (23-2) will play the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (16-4) in the 6 p.m. district title contest Saturday at The Dalles High School. If the Redsides win, they’ll earn the Big Sky’s No. 1 seed in the OSAA state playoffs beginning Feb. 22. South Wasco won a matchup against the Eagles earlier this season, 66-59, on Jan. 13 at Mitchell High School.