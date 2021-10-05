The South Wasco County High Redside volleyball team won three straight Class 1A nonleague home games to improve its record to 13-5 while gaining momentum for the upcoming Big Sky League District playoffs with just three games remaining in the regular season.
The Redsides (5-0 league) won 3-0 over the Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Hawks Sept. 28, followed by a 3-0 win over the Sherman Huskies Sept. 30 and a 3-1 win over the Dayville/Monument Tigers Oct. 1.
South Wasco, No. 17 in the OSAA 1A rankings, faced the Glenwood/Klickitat Eagles (1-2 league, 7-3 overall) in a Big Sky League contest Tuesday at home (result came after the printed edition deadline). The Redsides play their next game at home Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. against the Dufur High Rangers (3-1 Big Sky, 6-6 overall).
Dufur’s volleyball games were canceled Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 because of COVID health and safety concerns. The Rangers will play their first game in almost two weeks Thursday at home at 5 p.m. against Horizon Christian/Trout Lake (2-8). Dufur’s previous game was Sept. 24 at home versus the Redsides, who won 3-2.
The Hawks lost 3-0 to the Eagles Sept. 30 at Glenwood High School and then bounced back with a 3-0 win over The Dalles High freshmen squad Oct. 1 at Horizon Christian in Hood River. The Hawks play their next game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Dufur, followed by an Oct. 11 contest at 5 p.m. against The Dalles High freshmen at the Wahtonka campus.
In other Big Sky play, Glenwood/Klickitat plays its final regular season home game at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 versus the Goldendale Timberwolves followed by its final road game Oct. 14 at Dufur. The Bickleton High Pirates (0-5 Big Sky, 1-7 overall) faced the Sherman High Huskies Tuesday at home (result came after the printed edition deadline). The Pirates next game is Thursday at 5 p.m. on the road versus the Ione/Arlington Cardinals (4-3 league, 6-6), followed by a 5 p.m. road game Oct. 12 versus the No. 8 ranked Echo Cougars (5-0, 12-4).
Sherman played three consecutive days beginning with a Sept. 28, road game at Echo, which the Cougars won 3-0. The Huskies (3-3 Big Sky, 6-6 overall) then won 3-2 over the Ione Cardinals Sept. 29 at Sherman High in Moro and then lost to South Wasco on Sept. 30. The Husky’s next game is Thursday at 5 p.m. at home versus the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler Loggers (1-6 Big Sky, 3-8 overall), followed by a 5 p.m. Oct. 12, road game against the Condon Blue Devils (2-1 Big Sky, 3-6 overall).
