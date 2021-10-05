Columbia High’s Trico League volleyball opener at Castle Rock wasn’t the best start for the Bruins in conference play, but things went somewhat more as planned two days later.
Columbia (5-3 overall, 1-1 Trico) lost Sept. 28 in straight sets to Castle Rock, one of the premier volleyball programs for its level in Washington. Coach Heidi Shultz said the Rockets are the top-ranked, Class 1A Washington team for good reason.
“They have a good outside hitter and two good middle hitters,” she said. “It just seemed like they have four or five good hitters. It didn’t matter what rotation (they were in).”
Shultz had said before the match that Castle Rock (6-1, 2-0) would test the Bruins’ service return, more so than any other opponent had all season. Columbia started well against the Rockets, but as the match wore on, Castle Rock’s experience and deep lineup started to show.
“You know, we came out really, really strong and probably played the best we could play, considering,” Shultz said. “We were blocking well in the beginning. (In the first set) we just got one serve rotation we couldn’t get out of.”
The result was a 25-18, 25-15, 25-6 Castle Rock win, with the third set somewhat predictable, perhaps, against the quality Rocket lineup. “They have a lot of talent,” Shultz said. “We did play really well at the beginning. (But) our girls were getting blocked more than they were used to. When that happens, it makes them a little more tentative.”
Offensively, Bruin senior middle blocker Hannah Polkinghorn led the way against Castle Rock with eight kills.
Two days later, it was Polkinghorn’s senior teammate Ella Wilson’s time to shine. She was an offensive force and a big reason the Bruins were able to come from behind for their first Trico League win of the season. Wilson finished with 19 kills in the five-set match, which Columbia clinched with a 15-8 final set.
“We beat them pretty easily in the first set,” Shultz said. But Seton turned the momentum its way by winning the next two sets, 25-23 and 26-24. “They were just passing the ball over and we were just making a lot of mistakes,” Shultz added. “In that third game I realized I’d made a (lineup) mistake.”
The Bruin coach adjusted things in the fourth set, moving Polkinghorn so she could contribute more from the first row, and the result was a 25-15 Columbia win. Wilson had some help offensively, as Chanele Reyes added 12 kills, Jessica Polkinghorn had nine and sister, Hannah, seven. The latter player added 11 service aces, including a run of six in a row in the middle sets.
“The good thing was they came back after two losses,” Shultz said of her players.
The Bruins, who face each league opponent twice, were scheduled to play at King’s Way Christian in Vancouver on Oct. 5 and host La Center on Thursday.
