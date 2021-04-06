Columbia High’s boys soccer and baseball teams return from spring break in search of their first wins this short, spring season.
Players on both teams are working their way into shape after a short turnaround from Season 1 (fall) sports. The boys soccer team has two home matches this week: Tuesday, April 6 against LaCenter and Thursday, April 8 against Columbia Adventist.
The Bruins lost their first two matches last week: 2-0 at Seton Catholic; and 2-1 at home to King’s Way.
Columbia’s baseball team dropped its season-opening doubleheader April 2 at King’s Way, 8-1 and 12-1. The Bruins play Friday at Goldendale in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
