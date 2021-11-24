TD Volleyball honors

The Dalles junior Kennedy Abbas (12), at right, was named to second team All League in the 5A IMC All League awards. At left is sophomore Jeilane Stewart, who received honorable mention.

 Contributed photo

The Dalles High’s Kennedy Abbas led Gorge-area selections to the 2021 Intermountain Conference all-league volleyball team.

Abbas, a 6-foot-1 junior, was selected by league coaches to the second team as a middle blocker. Three of her teammates received honorable mention: Jelaine Stewart, a sophomore setter; Zoe Lebreton, a sophomore outside hitter; and junior middle blocker, Zoe Dunn.

The Dalles was 2-8 in IMC play and 7-11 overall for Coach Julie Summers.

Two Hood River Valley players were selected by league coaches as honorable mention: Kayla Sheasby, a senior libero; and Reese Leblein, a senior hitter. Coach Courtney Harvey’s Hood River squad was 1-9 in IMC play, 6-13 overall.