The Dalles High’s Kennedy Abbas led Gorge-area selections to the 2021 Intermountain Conference all-league volleyball team.
Abbas, a 6-foot-1 junior, was selected by league coaches to the second team as a middle blocker. Three of her teammates received honorable mention: Jelaine Stewart, a sophomore setter; Zoe Lebreton, a sophomore outside hitter; and junior middle blocker, Zoe Dunn.
The Dalles was 2-8 in IMC play and 7-11 overall for Coach Julie Summers.
Two Hood River Valley players were selected by league coaches as honorable mention: Kayla Sheasby, a senior libero; and Reese Leblein, a senior hitter. Coach Courtney Harvey’s Hood River squad was 1-9 in IMC play, 6-13 overall.
