The six-member The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team competed in the 10-team Tigard Invitational on Jan. 21 at Tigard High School, where Alexander DeLattore led the way with a runner-up finish.
The tourney had mostly Class 5A and 6A teams.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
The six-member The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team competed in the 10-team Tigard Invitational on Jan. 21 at Tigard High School, where Alexander DeLattore led the way with a runner-up finish.
The tourney had mostly Class 5A and 6A teams.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jake Abrams, were led by the DeLattore and his fellow freshmen teammate Harley Scott. Scott won four out of five matches to take fifth place in the 126-pound weight bracket. DeLattore took second place in the 145-pound division.
“We had a great tournament for our young team,” said Abrams. “We only had six guys, but they all wrestled tough. Silas Parsons has had some tough luck all season. He had to injury default out of the tournament due to a bicep strain he suffered in a first-round match. It’s a minor injury, so hopefully he’s not out to long. We had the fewest number of wrestlers out of any team in the tournament.”
Parsons, a sophomore, competes in the 220-pound weight class. At the beginning of the season, Parsons missed two weeks because of the flu. Then shortly after recovering from that illness, he had a staph infection that sidelined him for a month.
Scott, who has an 11-9 record, earned fifth place with a pin of William Mastripolito of Mountainside. Scott’s four wins were all by pins and his only loss was to Jack Ricketts of Wilsonville, who won the 126-pound division.
Freshman Taven Velador won two-of-four matches at 152 while competing in his first-ever tournament. Freshman Josh Brackenbury also won two-of-four matches at 152 pounds, including a come-from-behind win. Junior Isaiah Salazar, who is a first-year wrestler, won one-of-three matches at 170.
The Riverhawks will compete in the Hood River Elks tournament on Feb. 4 at Hood River Valley High School.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented