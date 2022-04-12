The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team had a grueling schedule while competing in two Class 5A tournaments last week.
On April 5, The Dalles trio of sophomores Katelyn Vassar, Nellie Wilkinson, and junior Paige Compton combined for a score of 324 in an eight-team event at Prineville Golf and Country Club’s nine-hole course. Because the Riverhawks have just three players this year, they’re not eligible for a team score.
Wilkinson had a great performance, despite less-than-ideal weather conditions on a cold and windy day. She shot a personal-best 92 to take fifth place overall, out of 36 players. Vassar shot 111 and Compton shot 121.
The Redmond High Panthers took first place in team scoring with 419, followed by the Bend High Lava Bears (425), the Ridgeview High Ravens (425), the Crook County Cowgirls (432), the Pendleton High Buckaroos (454) and the Hood River Valley High Eagles (463).
The Eagles were led by Maysie Kern, who shot 99 and tied for seventh overall with Redmond’s Bayley Gustaveson. Julianna Moore was next at 113, followed by Sierra Lavoie (121) and Piper Lawson (130). Kristin Fox shot a non-counting score of 132 for HRV.
On April 7, the Hawks competed in seven-team event at Aspen Lakes Golf Club in Sisters on a warm and sunny day. The Hawks, guided by first-year Coach Nate Timmons, had a three-player score of 361.
“At Aspen Lakes, it was the longest and probably the most challenging course the girls will play all year,” said Timmons. “It was a great tournament for the girls to experience. The course throws some fun challenges at you and I’m proud of how they played.”
Vassar was the Hawks’ top player in Sisters, shooting 106, followed by Wilkinson at 112 and Compton at 143. The Summit High Storm won the tourney with a score of 357.
The Hawks played in their sixth event Monday at the Golf Club at Birch Creek in Pendleton (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks will compete in their next tourney April 18 at Eagle Crest Resort Ridge Golf Course in Redmond.
