The No. 5-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team won their first two of 10 Tri-Valley Conference games, positioning themselves in first place in the league standings.

The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Darcey Hodges, won their league opener at home, 47-36, over the Crook County High Cowgirls Jan. 17. The Riverhawks (2-0 league, 8-3 overall) followed with a 41-28 road win over the Estacada High Rangers (0-2 league, 5-8 overall) Jan. 20 for their fifth consecutive victory.