Competing in the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic spring break tournament March 21-23 in Pendleton, The Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team earned its first win of the season while facing some strong OSAA Class 6A squads from around the state.
The Riverhawks (1-5) beat 6A David Douglas 16-0 March 22 at Blue Mountain Community College. That contest was the second game of a doubleheader for the Hawks, who lost 11-3 to the 6A North Medford High Black Tornado (3-2) in the opener.
In a March 21 matchup between 5A squads, The Dalles and Scappoose, the Hawks got off to a good start in building a 5-3 third-inning lead. The No. 8 ranked Indians (4-1) responded with a fourth-inning rally and outscored the Hawks 9-4 to take a 14-9 lead after four innings. The Indians maintained their momentum and won, 15-10.
The Dalles junior Evan Baldy (2-for-4, two singles, three RBI) led the Hawks’ offense. Hawks players with multiple hits included junior Braden Schwartz (3-for-4, double, single, RBI) and junior Nathan Hedges (2-for-4, two doubles, RBI).
In their final contest of the three-day tournament March 23, the Hawks lost 11-1 to the 6A Roseburg High Indians (4-3).
The Hawks faced Forest Grove (2-2) on Tuesday (result was after the print edition deadline). The Hawks play their next game Friday at 5 p.m. at Quinton Street Ballpark versus the Milwaukie High Mustangs (1-2).
Commented