The No. 4-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks softball team has defeated two teams (Silverton, St. Helens) ranked in the top-10 of the Class 5A OSAA rankings, so it knows what it takes to win against a high-caliber opponent.
Last Friday the Hawks (0-2 league, 7-5 overall) faced their biggest challenge of the year in a doubleheader matchup versus the No. 1-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (2-0 league, 10-1 overall) at Pendleton High School. The Buckaroos proved worthy of their high recognition as they won 5-0 and 3-1 over the Hawks.
Pendleton’s lone defeat this season was a 9-1 loss to the No. 2-ranked Wilsonville High Wildcats April 9 at Wilsonville High School.
The Dalles-Pendleton contest was the opening contest of the 15-game Intermountain Conference schedule for both teams and Pendleton won for the fifth straight time over The Dalles. The last time The Dalles won against Pendleton was nearly three years ago, with a 12-11 victory April 23, 2019.
The Hawks were seeking to get a breakthrough win over the Buckaroos when the two rivals met Tuesday in The Dalles (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks will play the No. 14-ranked Ridgeview High Ravens (0-2 league, 4-7) in their next contest, a 3 p.m. doubleheader Friday at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
