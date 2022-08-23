After losing just one senior (Braden Carnine) to graduation, the Sherman County/Condon High Huskies should be one of the most improved teams in OSAA Class 1A eight-man football.

The Huskies, guided by third-year Coach Kyle Blagg, are an experienced team, with six seniors and five juniors. The Huskies opened fall practice with 24 players for the second year in a row.