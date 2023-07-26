Kiteboard 4 Cancer (KB4C) hosted its 17th annual fundraising event the weekend of July 7-9 on the Columbia River. This is North America’s largest amateur kiteboarding event and benefits go to Project Koru, a nonprofit based in Hood River. Project Koru was founded with KB4C funding and “empowers young adults with cancer to find healing and life renewal through outdoor adventures and community,” such as Camp Koru.

Steve Fisher with Project Koru said attendance was slightly down due to other events and struggles with parking, but they were just $10,000 short of their $250,000 goal. Kiteboarders, kitefoilers, and wingfoilers from all over the world attended the event. Though many of these athletes traveled from Seattle and Portland to participate, other people on the roster came from places as far as Ohio and Spain.

The annual Kiteboard 4 Cancer event was held earlier this month, drew competitors and spectators to the Hood River Waterfront July 8-9. 
