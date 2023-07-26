Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kiteboard 4 Cancer (KB4C) hosted its 17th annual fundraising event the weekend of July 7-9 on the Columbia River. This is North America’s largest amateur kiteboarding event and benefits go to Project Koru, a nonprofit based in Hood River. Project Koru was founded with KB4C funding and “empowers young adults with cancer to find healing and life renewal through outdoor adventures and community,” such as Camp Koru.
Steve Fisher with Project Koru said attendance was slightly down due to other events and struggles with parking, but they were just $10,000 short of their $250,000 goal. Kiteboarders, kitefoilers, and wingfoilers from all over the world attended the event. Though many of these athletes traveled from Seattle and Portland to participate, other people on the roster came from places as far as Ohio and Spain.
Fisher has been involved with KB4C since its very first year and attested to the growth in infrastructure and attendance since the event started. “It’s pretty much a three-day festival site with big staging, a sound system, and countless vendors,” he said.
KB4C features a new main sponsor most years, featuring camper van company Storyteller Overland for 2023. Countless local sponsors also support the event, including Providence Hospital, Windance Boardshop, Full Sail Brewing Company, Stave and Stone, Pfriem, Indian Creek Family Eye Care, Skamania Lodge, and Mount Hood Railroad.
Tonia Farman, a key founder of the event, originally started the fundraiser to help her brother’s battle with leukemia. Farman’s brother had a deep love for art and creativity, which became his only real outlet during treatment, so a large component of the kiteboarding event is the art and music offered to the public. Friday and Saturday featured live music sets, a food court, sponsor tents, and a silent auction.
The event is usually hosted shortly after July 4 to encourage more spectators and participants.
“We want to fill up the event,” Fisher said. “It’s a cause that hits close to home for us, as with most people, so we’re excited to see the community show us.”
Initially proceeds were donated to cancer research and treatment centers, but now it goes to Camp Koru and other similar outdoor excursion opportunities for cancer survivors.
“It was hard to tell where the money was going, so we created our own young adult camp for cancer survivors where they can be challenged and regain confidence,” Fisher said.
The camps are free to survivors and allow them the space to relearn everyday skills and find joy in the outdoors, particularly with other young people who have shared their experiences. Generally, Project Koru offers eight camps per year, each lasting about one week in various locations such as Costa Rica, Maui, and Mount Hood in the winter.
Some were concerned that the Tunnel 5 Fire and water scooper planes would cause issue, but the smokiness and aircraft did not affect the KB4C event. However, there was an incident during the fundraiser that required both rescue and emergency medical teams. A beginner wingfoiler suffered a dislocated shoulder Saturday afternoon and due to the intensity of the wind and waves, he struggled to stay afloat. During a rescue attempt, the photography boat drove over the wingfoiler’s equipment, temporarily obstructing rescue efforts, but eventually the specialized medical and rescue teams were able to save the injured athlete and provide medical assistance.
“The safety and well-being of our participants is our utmost priority,” said Karen Anderson, the event organizer. “We have a highly trained and dedicated emergency medical team on standby throughout the event, ready to respond to any incidents or accidents that may occur. Our thoughts are with the injured rider.”
