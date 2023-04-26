CGN Kegler's Corner

Pat’s Pro Shop won the Industrial league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week. Congratulations to the champs, Joey Sheirbon, John Mayfield, Jenna Hert and Patrick Olson. The Pro Shop crew clobbered Orchard Lanes in the final match, 19-6.

It was all over after the second game of the match as the Pro Shop swept both of those games taking all 14 points. Orchard Lanes could not win at that point. Patrick Olson led the onslaught for the Pro Shop with an outstanding 725 series and , Joey Sheirbon chipped in a steady 607 set for the victors.