Pat’s Pro Shop won the Industrial league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week. Congratulations to the champs, Joey Sheirbon, John Mayfield, Jenna Hert and Patrick Olson. The Pro Shop crew clobbered Orchard Lanes in the final match, 19-6.
It was all over after the second game of the match as the Pro Shop swept both of those games taking all 14 points. Orchard Lanes could not win at that point. Patrick Olson led the onslaught for the Pro Shop with an outstanding 725 series and , Joey Sheirbon chipped in a steady 607 set for the victors.
Here are the individual high scores in the Industrial league for the 2022-23 season:
High average, men Patrick Olson 220, women, Nancy Asai, 200; high game, men Lynn Spellman 279, women, Nancy Asai 279; high series, men Lynn Spellman 764, women Nancy Asai 714; Most Individual Points Won, Quinton Cox 50.
We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who bowled in all of the leagues at Orchard Lanes this past season. We miss you already and look forward to seeing you next autumn, when the 2023-24 season starts. Please don’t be a stranger this summer, come on in to say hi and bowl a few games to stay in touch with this great game.
One thing we could all work on: Get your plastic spare ball out and practice making that nasty 10-pin. The way to do it is to start way left on the approach, open your hand so your thumb is at 1 or 2 o’clock, target the fourth arrow and project the ball out on the lane toward that 4th arrow. Follow through straight up. Do NOT turn your hand counterclockwise because that action makes the ball hook. That’s the main reason why most of us miss the 10-pin; you do not want to hook the ball when trying to convert the 10-pin spare. Do this action repetitively 20-30 times in a row until you get proficient at knocking down that stubborn 10-pin. Don’t worry about your score because this is practice. You’ll find that your average will increase next season just by being able to confidently make that difficult 10-pin spare.
•••
Here’s what’s on tap next at Orchard Lanes. We will be doing our very popular Challenge nights every two weeks on Wednesday’s starting in mid-May. On Challenge nights, we will put down difficult and easy oil patterns that are different from what you normally face in league at Orchard Lanes. It’s a great way to test your bowling skills.
Next, we know you can bowl. And rumor has it that many of you can golf. But can you Bolf? We are also planning to do a Bolf league starting about mid-May. For those of you who don’t know about it, Bolf is a combination of bowling and golf. Bowl one week at Orchard Lanes and golf the next at Indian Creek. Bolf has a two person head-to-head format including handicap with a fun scramble game on the golf course so everyone can win. Who are the best bowlers and golfers? Bolf will tell you.
It’s great fun! Patrick Olson is taking sign-ups now so get your spot as they fill up fast in this popular program.
•••
This marks the end of the 2022-23 prime ten-pin bowling season at Orchard Lanes. Here are the overall individual high scoring highlights:
Patrick Olson was high average for the men with 222 and Nancy Asai was high average for the women with 200. This is possibly the first time a woman has averaged 200 in Hood River. It’s quite an accomplishment. Congratulations Nancy!
We had three perfect 300 games by Chad Mason in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, Lynn Spellman and Jeff Brittle in the Fraternal.
Jeff Miller had the highest 3-game series, a 788 that he rolled in the Industrial. Nancy Asai had the high 3-game series by a woman with a 719 that she notched in winning the 72nd annual Hood River City singles tournament.
Fourteen of our bowlers averaged 200 or better. A 200 average in bowling is a mighty fine number, akin to par in golf, something to be proud of, especially good for average Joe bowlers who don’t practice much. It’s a mark of talented athletic ability.
Here is the list of the bowlers who averaged 200 or better at Orchard Lanes this past season, 21 games or more: Jeff Miller 230, Patrick Olson 222, Chad Mason 219, Josh Worth 215, Owen Clemett 215, Levi Phelps 214, Jeremy Bloom 214, Lynn Spellman 210, Stan Pratnicki 206, Brandon Kawachi 205, Zach Farra 205, Mike Parke 205, James Klugel 200, and Nancy Asai 200.
In addition to these competent keglers, there were at least a baker’s dozen bowlers who finished in the 190 average bracket who could easily make the jump to the 200 level next season. We are certainly blessed with a plethora of good bowlers in Hood River!
Now, as we always do at this time to wrap up our prime league action, saving the best for last, here are your Hood River ten-pin bowling all-stars teams based on high averages only with a minimum of 2/3 participation:
Women
1. Nancy Asai 200
2. Ciena Brittle 191
3. Bernie Keys 186
4. Melissa Werkheiser 175
5. Sue Spellman 160
Men
1. Patrick Olson 222
2. Chad Mason 219
3. Josh Worth 215
4. Levi Phelps 214
5. Jeremy Bloom 214
Congratulations all-stars! Let’s go bowling everyone — it’s been fun, see you next season!
High scratch scores in league
Industrial (Monday 7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 258, 254, 725
Aaron Troxel: 670
Mike Bosse: 264
Nancy Asai: 223
