There are so many things we are thankful for this year, but at the very top of that list is our fabulous league bowlers. Here’s wishing all of you a wonderful holiday filled with the warmth and happiness of the season, plus, lots of strikes too!
Team of the week
Jeff Miller 746
Rob Miller 708
Lynn Spellman 702
Jeremy Bloom 686
Patrick Olson 686
3,528 Total Pins
Last week was definitely Miller time. It’s a sad thing but we have to bid adieu to our special friend and renowned local bowling star, Jeff Miller. He’s leaving us for a promotion to Coos Bay. It seems like he’s been with us forever and we’ll miss him dearly. He’s one heck of a bowler, so look out at North Bend Lanes. You’re about to get a bowling super star who will impress, we guarantee he’ll set ten-pin records there that you have never seen before. Last week Jeff was in his normal form, rolling big scratch 746 and 737 sets in the Fraternal and Industrial leagues. Those tall totals amount to an impressive pro-like average of 247 for his weeks work on the lanes and he upped his gaudy average for the season to 227 pins per game, tops in the city.
Hopefully, we’ve got another Miller to take Jeff’s place. White Salmon’s Rob Miller joins our Fab Five Team of the Week for the second time this season because he fired a nifty 708 series in the Fraternal. This was his first 700 of the season and he finished the outing 129 pins over his average. Rob plays the lanes more toward the right side with lots of speed and a sharp breaking hook that makes the hapless pins explode. His ball creates so much action the pins often go airborne, and messengers sweep back and forth on the deck. It’s interesting to note that Rob has joined the Get Hu’sum BBQ team that is led by speed ball artist Stan Pratnicki. Stan plays the lanes just like Rob and we have long marveled at how much speed Stan imparts on his ball. We’ve never seen anyone who fires the ball faster than Stan. We think Stan has done a heck of a job tutoring Rob in bowling technique. It sure works! Coach and mentor Mr. Pratnicki is certainly qualified to teach as he is currently carrying a mighty fine, sturdy 213 average for the season and Rob is now knocking on the door of that magical 200 average. We predict he’ll achieve that milestone in no time.
In league action, there are only two weeks left to go in the first half of the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Currently, three teams are at the top tied for first place with 23 points, Who Gives a Split, Hood River Supply and Gutter Dawgs. With 8 points available in the next two weeks, 10 teams still have a theoretical chance to win, that’s how close it is in this exciting, competitive league. Four of the top teams bowl each other this week which should separate the men from the boys. Then, we’ll see who will go into the last week and survive to take the golden ring with all the marbles on the line. This will be fun to watch.
Big numbers in bowling are really relative. We are all different and have varying bowling skills. There aren’t many Jeff Millers. Nevertheless, many of our unheralded leaguers had out-standing sessions on the lanes last week.
Robert Reed led everyone in the most pins over average department last week as he stirred the sticks to the tune of a fantastic 643 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. That effort was 157 pins over his average. No wonder Robert led his team to a 4-0 sweep over the always formidable Team Nishi foursome. Robert is a key member of last season’s champs in the Mixed, the Are You Splitting Me team. We’ve got to give them credit for such a catchy team name, an innuendo to the phrase we all know!
Second goes to Jenna Hert who beat her average by 153 pins in the Industrial where she shot a mighty fine 591 series that was capped by a stellar 235 game. Jenna led her Pat’s Pro Shop trio to a 17-8 point, win over the tough MTS crew. Jenna is a talented bowler who has only been able to play a substitute role this season. Frankly, we don’t understand why because she would make a fantastic permanent team member. So, get with it everyone, recruit Jenna for your team, you won’t be sorry.
Octavio Campos is everyone’s pal, he’s a great and extremely likable guy. He works diligently at bowling and his game is steadily improving. Last week Tavi, as we all call him, notched his first 600 of the season, a cool 610 series which was 148 sticks over his average. Needless to say, bowling like that, Tavi was instrumental for his Red Rockets team that dismantled the powerful Hood River Athletic Club in a 22-3-point drubbing.
Tavi’s good friend and Fraternal league teammate, Josue Chavarria did some impressive pin busting himself last week. Josue is just learning the game, he’s a two hander who rolls the biggest curve you’ve ever seen. It’s a challenge for him to control it but when he does it’s got big-time pin scattering power. In a substitute role in the Mixed league, Josue notched a pile of strikes on his way to a beautiful, pro-like 243 game and he finished up the night’s work 142 pins over his average. Josue was the man behind his Hood River Supply team’s 3-1 win over Taco Tuesday. Guess those tacos won’t be served this time!
The rambunctious County league is producing quite a number of quality scores lately. Last week John Griebling rolled a classy 227 game and finished up the afternoon session 123 pins over his average. And Ryan Pratt continued his assault on the pins with a solid 630 series which was 102 pins over his average. This was Ryan’s third 600 of the season, he just keeps on getting better and better. The big shooting Pratt boys have quite an intimidating team which they appropriately call the Incredibowls. Great bowling everyone!
League reports
Industrial (Monday 7 p.m.): Jeff Miller: 258, 247, 737; Lynn Spellman: 246, 237, 702; Nancy Asai: 221, 214, 618; Jenna Hert: 235
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7 p.m.): Brandon Kawachi: 666; Patrick Olson: 247, 659; Carl Casey: 256; Josue Chavarria: 243; Nancy Asai: 206
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday 1:30 p.m.): Lynn Spellman: 215, 213, 200, 628; Bernie Keys: 244, 608; Mick Sherrell: 241; Jesse Flores: 215; Paul Dethman: 214; Dick Sherrell: 213, 202; Karen Baumsteiger: 210
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 p.m): Jeff Miller: 277, 235, 746; Rob Miller: 258, 708; Jeremy Bloom: 266, 686; Patrick Olson: 237, 686; James Klugel: 247, 675; Skip Whitley: 657; Rich Sabo: 257; Ciena Brittle: 222
County (Thursday 5 p.m.): Rod Pratt: 243, 202, 639, Ryan Pratt: 227, 204, 630; John Griebling: 227; Don Hull : 226; Mike Schroeder: 205; Ellen Davis: 204; Gordon Pillon: 201
