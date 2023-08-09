Hood River’s Lilah Tactay competed in the national USATF Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships last month at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Athletes aged 8-18 from throughout the nation converged on Hayward Field for the week-long meet July 24-30.
Hood River's Lilah Tactay competed in the national USATF Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships last month at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Athletes aged 8-18 from throughout the nation converged on Hayward Field for the week-long meet July 24-30.
Tactay, a Hood River Middle School eighth-grade student, competed in two events, qualifying in the age 13-14 discus and long jump. She placed 27th in the discus with a 5-foot personal record of 78 feet, 4.5 inches. The mark culminated a PR progression for her, as she qualified for nationals by placing sixth in the regional meet with a best throw of 70-11.25. She was fifth in the state meet in June with a best mark of 67-3.5.
Tactay also recorded a summer PR in the long jump of 15 feet, 7 inches, which she jumped at the state meet. She was sixth at regionals in the long jump and 73rd at nationals.
Tactay was one of seven Gorge athletes who spent two months training and competing in state, regional and national Junior Olympic meets. They included Francisco Solberg, Hood River; Jessica Polkinghorn, White Salmon; and Lilly Adams, Zoe Dunn, Madelynn Harrison, and Judah Garrett of The Dalles.
