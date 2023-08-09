Lilah Tactay

Lilah Tactay, an eighth-grader at Hood River Middle School competed in the national USATF Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in July at Hayward Field in Eugene.

 Contributed photo

Hood River’s Lilah Tactay competed in the national USATF Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships last month at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Athletes aged 8-18 from throughout the nation converged on Hayward Field for the week-long meet July 24-30.

