After three successive meets in the Portland area the past few weeks, The Dalles High cross country team will finish its regular season with some races in rural settings.
The Riverhawks will compete Wednesday at Heppner in the Mustang Invite, a meet The Dalles girls won a year ago and the boys finished second. On Oct. 12, The Dalles races at McIver Park near Estacada, where the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference district meet will be held. On Oct. 19, the Riverhawks conclude their regular season at the Pendleton Birch Creek Invite.
The Dalles was at the annual Champoeg Invitational this past weekend, where teams gathered to race at Champoeg State Park south of Newberg. The Riverhawks were sixth in the varsity boys race and eighth in the varsity girls race. The meet included 18 schools of varying sizes, including Class 6A Central Catholic and Ida B. Wells, which finished first and second in both races.
The Champoeg course is traditionally one of the fastest 5,000-meter layouts among the regular cross country meet schedule. Juan Diego Contreras led The Dalles with his fourth-place finish in 15 minutes, 40 seconds – 15 seconds behind winner Wesley Shipley of Central Catholic. Leo Lemann was 12th for the Riverhawks in 16:23.
Also figuring in the team scoring for The Dalles was sophomore Egan Ziegenhagen, who was 30th in 17:26; frosh Tyson Long, who was 55th in 18:27; and sophomore Vincent Ziegenhagen, who was 62nd in 18:40.
The Dalles girls were led by sophomore Alaina Casady, who was 17th in 20:49, and Ruby Jaimes Mora, who was 30th in 22:15. The Dalles’ point total of 224 included Lucy Booth (55th, 23:37), Fiona Dunlop (62nd, 24:04), and frosh Abigail Pope (79th, 26:21). Casady’s time was a season best by 40 seconds and just nine seconds off her personal best, set last season at the Intermountain Conference championships.
Of note: The Dalles boys are ranked third among Class 4A teams based on best 5,000-meter times this season. Contreras and Lemann are ranked second and third individually, behind Marshfield’s Alexander Garcia-Silver, who has the second fastest 5,000 time in the state this season of all enrollment classifications (14:45.1, run Sept. 17 on his home course).
The Dalles and Crook County’s girls and boys teams, transplants from the 5A ranks a year ago, are ranked 1-2 in their newfound league, the 4A Tri-Valley Conference. The Dalles girls are ranked ninth overall in Class 4A.
