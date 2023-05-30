HOOD RIVER — Cooper Spur Alpine Team has appointed Wynn Berns as its new Freeride director. With an exceptional background in high-level competitions, including NorAms, X-Games, and the Olympics, Berns brings a wealth of expertise to establish our new snowboard program and elevate our freeride ski programs to new heights.
Berns, a Plymouth State University graduate, boasts nearly two decades of coaching experience, guiding athletes from USASA and USSA regional events to World Cups and the X-Games. Previously, he held key positions such as Windell’s Wy’East Academy Athletic Director and Head Freeride Coach at Windells. Berns also served as the Director of Freeski at the Killington Mountain School and Head Freeride Coach at Waterville Academy.
Commented