Columbia High gave up two long passes and an interception return for a touchdown in spotting Elma a 19-0 first-quarter lead, and the margin proved insurmountable during Friday night’s nonleague football game in White Salmon. The Bruins avoided the shutout with a late third quarter score but lost, 41-7, to the visitors.

Columbia (0-4) is seeking that elusive first win, with its next chance 7 p.m. Friday at Seton Catholic in Vancouver.