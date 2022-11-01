The Columbia High Bruin girls soccer team split ended its 2022 season with a 2-1 Trico League lost Oct. 27 at Fort Vancouver.
The Bruins (3-6 league, 6-8 overall), guided by Coach Adriana Clayton, had their playoff hopes dashed two weeks ago after a loss to King’s Way. Columbia then lost at La Center and on Oct. 25 at home against Seton Catholic, 4-1.
The Seton match began with Bruin fans honoring the five seniors on the team as they and family members gathered on the field prior to kickoff. Seniors Jazmyne Orr, Piper Hicks, Miranda Plascencia, Carolina Perez, and Fatima Guzman were recognized for their accomplishments as part of the CHS program.
Columbia then proceeded to take a 1-0 lead in the opening minute against Seton, as Saylor Hague ran onto a through ball down the right side. Hague beat two Seton defenders to the ball and one-touched a shot that slid to the left of the oncoming Seton keeper.
Seton countered with two quick goals in the next five minute and added a third tally about 15 minutes later to take the lead for good.
Commented