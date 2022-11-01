The Columbia High Bruin girls soccer team split ended its 2022 season with a 2-1 Trico League lost Oct. 27 at Fort Vancouver.

The Bruins (3-6 league, 6-8 overall), guided by Coach Adriana Clayton, had their playoff hopes dashed two weeks ago after a loss to King’s Way. Columbia then lost at La Center and on Oct. 25 at home against Seton Catholic, 4-1.