The Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team is proving a contender in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League, after winning two games last week to move into third place in the six-team league.

The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, recorded a season-high in points in a 54-32 home win over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-3 league, 4-7 overall) on Jan. 11. Columbia (2-1 league, 7-4 overall) followed with a 45-38 win over the La Center High Wildcats (1-3 league, 2-11 overall) Jan. 13 at La Center High School.