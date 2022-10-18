Columbia High’s cross country runners were able to race on their home course last week in a final tune-up meet heading into this week’s Trico League championships at Vancouver Lake.
The Bruins and La Center competed in the high school race over the White Salmon three-mile course, with Columbia winning the girls meet and La Center the boys.
Columbia’s Leah Zimmerman was second to La Center’s Isabella Higgens in the girls race. The Bruins also had the next three finishers in Raina McAllister, Leah Swanson, and Damarys Alvarez.
On the boys side, La Center sophomore Carter Sherry finished first, while Columbia’s Camden Uffelman was second and teammate Noah Slayton fifth. La Center went 1-3-4 and sixth through 12th in the race.
A year ago at the conference meet – also at Vancouver Lake - La Center used its depth (specifically its fourth and fifth finishers) to edge the Columbia boys, 40-43, for the title. Seton Catholic was a close third with 49 points. Seton Catholic easily won the girls meet a year ago, LaCenter was second and Columbia third.
Seton is favored in both races this season. On the girls side, defending state champion Alexis Leone figures to pace Seton. Joseph Blanshan will defend his boys crown, although the talented senior is running for Seton this season and not La Center, who he helped win the 2021 team title.
Columbia has had either its boys or girls team finish at least second in every league meet but one (the 2020 meet held in spring of 2021) since 2012.
