CHS girls cross country

The Columbia Bruin girls cross country team took home top honors at the District Meet on Oct. 27. The week before the girls took first place at the Trico League Championships.

 Contributed photo

You peak, you podium.

The Columbia High School girls cross country team proved that adage correct last Thursday, when all seven Bruin varsity runners ran personal bests enroute to the first District IV team championship in school history.