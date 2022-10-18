Host Castle Rock remained in first place in Trico League football with a, 46-7, home win Friday over Columbia High.
The Rockets (6-1 overall, 3-0 league) scored on two long pass plays and a punt return in the first quarter to take a 20-0 lead. Columbia (0-7, 0-3) could not get many sustained drives going against the Rockets, whose lone loss this season was a 57-12 road defeat last month at Montesano.
Castle Rock scored on its first two possessions from scrimmage and on a punt return mixed in between. The first TD came after the Rockets kept their initial drive of the game alive by converting on fourth-and-10 situation. Castle Rock then scored on a 25-yard, fourth-down pass play from quarterback Stephen Ibsen to Lane Partridge. The second TD came a short time later on Partridge’s 52-yard punt return.
Columbia answered with good field position behind Avery Schalk’s 37-yard kickoff return. That gave the Bruins the ball at their 48-yard line. A third-down conversion attempt was thwarted when sophomore Bryce Wang, running a crossing route out of the backfield, had his right arm held by a Castle Rock defender which prevented the Bruin receiver from getting both hands on the ball. There was no call on the play, forcing Columbia to punt.
The kick rolled out of bounds at the Rocket 30, and Owen Langdon scored on a 70-yard swing pass on the next play to give Castle Rock a 20-0 lead.
Columbia avoided the shutout when Wyatt Stelma connected with Bryce Wang on a 15-yard second-half pass play. Wang ran a post route and a Castle Rock defender got spun around on the play and recovered too late, as Wang was making the catch in the back of the end zone. Stelma added the point-after kick.
Columbia hosts defending league champion La Center (6-1, 2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Bruins will complete their 2022 season Oct. 28 at Fort Vancouver (2-5, 1-2).
