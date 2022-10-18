Host Castle Rock remained in first place in Trico League football with a, 46-7, home win Friday over Columbia High.

The Rockets (6-1 overall, 3-0 league) scored on two long pass plays and a punt return in the first quarter to take a 20-0 lead. Columbia (0-7, 0-3) could not get many sustained drives going against the Rockets, whose lone loss this season was a 57-12 road defeat last month at Montesano.