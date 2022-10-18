The Columbia High Bruin girls soccer team split two WIAA Class 1A Trico League games last week.

The Bruins (3-4 league, 6-5 overall), guided by Coach Adriana Clayton, won 7-0 Oct. 11 at home over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-7 league, 2-8 overall) and lost 3-0 Oct. 13 to the King’s Way High Christian Knights (6-4) in Vancouver.