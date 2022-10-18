The Columbia High Bruin girls soccer team split two WIAA Class 1A Trico League games last week.
The Bruins (3-4 league, 6-5 overall), guided by Coach Adriana Clayton, won 7-0 Oct. 11 at home over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-7 league, 2-8 overall) and lost 3-0 Oct. 13 to the King’s Way High Christian Knights (6-4) in Vancouver.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t achieve our goal of making the state playoffs, because we had to beat King’s Way in order to qualify for districts,” said Clayton. “Now we’re just looking to finish our season as strong as we can. We had a good game against Stevenson so that was great.”
The Bruins have four games left in the regular season and their next game is Thursday versus the La Center High Wildcats (6-0 league, 11-0-1 overall) at La Center High School. On Oct. 25, the Bruins will have a 6 p.m. Senior Night home game against the Seton Catholic High Cougars (9-2).
In the matchup versus Stevenson, five players scored for the Bruins, including senior Piper Hicks, who scored the team’s first goal on a header.
“It was really nice seeing Piper score and she’s just been playing super consistent for us on defense,” said Clayton. “It was nice to see her get an opportunity to score, which was great. In the last two games, she’s played solid and really strong and using her speed and aggressiveness. I don’t think she’s had a bad game at all this year and I’m really, really proud of her.”
Other Bruins who scored included junior Lisa Quist and sophomore Sequoia Cohen, who each scored two goals. Sophomore Saylor Hauge and freshman Sage Witherite also scored a goal for the Bruins.
“In the game against King’s Way, we never gave up and all the players continued to fight, and they continued to try and find opportunities to attack offensively,” said Clayton. “We just kept working hard on defense and our players made good plays in the back to stop the opposing players, so I was really proud of everyone. Our sophomore center back, Sadie Hohensee, really played solid too. She’s been a very consistent player for us all year.”
