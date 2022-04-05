Columbia High’s track and field team finished its pre-spring break meet schedule March 29 at a five-way Trico League meet at Seton Catholic in Vancouver.
Columbia’s boys were fifth out of five teams with 59 points. The Bruins recorded numerous personal or seasonal bests, including junior Camden Uffelman’s win in the 3200 meters. Columbia’s girls fared better in the team competition, finishing third with 72 points — 16.5 behind winner La Center and nine behind runner-up Castle Rock.
The Bruin boys were led by Uffelman, who won the 3200 in 11 minutes, 29.87 seconds. He also finished third in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 46.69 and sixth in the 110 highs. Teammate Calvin Andrews was second in the intermediates (46.23) and fourth in the highs in 18.89 — both personal bests. Andrews also finished second in the javelin with a PR throw of 122-4.5. He teamed with August Lorincz, Jace Greenwood and Ryan Howard to finish second in the 4x400 relay in 3:48.54.
First-year track and field athlete, senior Benjamin Allen, was second in the long jump at 17-5.5 and third in the high jump at 5-2. The long jump was a personal best. Allen ran an open 400 and added another 100 as part of the Bruin 4x100 relay which finished second. Dominic Davidson, Petey Schlegel and Greenwood were part of the relay team’s 46.94-second runner-up effort.
Howard had a busy meet, finishing second in the 400 in 57.07; he also ran the 100 and 200 (fourth, 25.25). Greenwood was sixth in the 100 in 12.19.
The Columbia girls were led by double event winners Chanele Reyes and Jessica Polkinghorn. Reyes and teammate Ella Zimmerman finished 1-2 in both the high and low hurdle races. Zimmerman’s time in the shorter race of 18.44 (to Reyes’ 18.13) was a personal best. Reyes won the low hurdles in 50.14 to Zimmerman’s 52.17.
Polkinghorn had two personal records: she threw the shot put 32-10.5 and the javelin 105-2. She also finished second in the discus at 82-5.
Junior Piper Hicks was second in the 100 in 14.03 seconds and also ran a leg — along with Sequoia Cohen, Maribeth Fies and Siena Clayton — on Columbia’s runner-up 4x200 relay (2:00.11).
Columbia resumes its schedule April 15 at the Al McKee Invitational at Stevenson High.
