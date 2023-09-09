Turnovers hurt Columbia High School’s offense in the second half of the Bruins’ 13-7 football loss Sept. 8 in White Salmon.
Columbia (0-2) got the defensive stops it needed but couldn’t produce any sustained drives against the Bulldogs (2-0). Stevenson won the Gorge Bowl for the third straight season.
A bright spot for the Bruins was its defense, led by defensive end Sawyer Muehlbauer. He had two sacks in the game’s final six minutes giving Columbia short fields each time. Following the first sack, Columbia lost yardage before giving up the ball on downs. The second sack led to a short Stevenson punt, but the Bulldogs picked off the ensuing Columbia pass with nine seconds remaining.
Columbia plays its next game Sept. 15 at home against Montesano.
Commented