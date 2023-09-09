CHS

Bulldogs defeat the Bruins, 13-7.

 Chelsea Marr photo/file

Turnovers hurt Columbia High School’s offense in the second half of the Bruins’ 13-7 football loss Sept. 8 in White Salmon.

Columbia (0-2) got the defensive stops it needed but couldn’t produce any sustained drives against the Bulldogs (2-0). Stevenson won the Gorge Bowl for the third straight season.