Last year, Daniela Iacobelli (pictured above) won $30,000 at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic Tournament.

PENDLETON — Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) are bringing the next generation of elite women golfers from around the world to Oregon this summer. In its second year played in Pendleton, the Epson Tour’s 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic kicks off Aug. 14-20 at the Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek, giving local fans a chance to catch a glimpse of greatness, while delivering a significant economic impact to the local community throughout the month.

“We are proud to bring a world-class sporting event back to the Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek this year, connecting players and fans from around the world to our community,” said Wildhorse CEO Gary George. “From providing opportunities for local youth to meet and learn from players, to offering a week of high caliber sporting events and family-friendly activities, this annual event is an important investment in our community and a great chance to see global stars right here at home.”

