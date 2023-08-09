PENDLETON — Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) are bringing the next generation of elite women golfers from around the world to Oregon this summer. In its second year played in Pendleton, the Epson Tour’s 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic kicks off Aug. 14-20 at the Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek, giving local fans a chance to catch a glimpse of greatness, while delivering a significant economic impact to the local community throughout the month.
“We are proud to bring a world-class sporting event back to the Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek this year, connecting players and fans from around the world to our community,” said Wildhorse CEO Gary George. “From providing opportunities for local youth to meet and learn from players, to offering a week of high caliber sporting events and family-friendly activities, this annual event is an important investment in our community and a great chance to see global stars right here at home.”
Event organizers have worked hard to ensure everyone can enjoy the 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in Pendleton this year. Tournament players will mentor local youth at sports clinics throughout the week. In addition, admission to tour events is free for everyone on Monday and Tuesday, with tickets starting as low as $5 a day and $20 for a five-day pass to attend the rest of the tournament. All children 11 and younger can attend the tournament for free all week, when accompanied by an adult.
The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic is the only Epson Tour event to be held in Oregon this year. It is an official event on the LPGA qualifying tour, attracting top players from around the world as they vie for a chance to play on the professional circuit next season. In fact, more than 130 professional women golfers representing 40 countries will compete in Pendleton this summer, including Kim Kaufman, Min-G Kim, Dabin Lee, and Brianna Do.
“It’s exciting to be a part of growing the game by showcasing these impressive international athletes and the excitement of the LPGA right here in Oregon,” said George. “Throughout the week that the Epson Tour is here in town, we are providing opportunities for tribe members and local youth to meet and learn from these impressive women, as they reach for their own dreams to join the LPGA tour.”
The Epson Tour season includes 22 tournaments across the country from March through October, with $5 million in prize money at stake. This year, the purse for the 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic is $200,000. The 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in Pendleton includes the Pro-Am Tournament, Aug.16-17 and the Ladies Golf Classic, Aug. 18-20. A trophy presentation will be held immediately following the event’s final round on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the 18th tee.
