Raul Marquez
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
I have been a life long Hood River resident and I want to bring new ideas to the table in regards to the parks and recs board, and help improve already existing parks in the community. I would also like to hear the peoples ideas within the community on how we can help improve the parks.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
I want to be able to help with the new Hood River Aquatic center project on how make it happen.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Some of the biggest issues in my opinion are maintenance of the parks.
