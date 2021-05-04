Peter Lawson
Peter Lawson did not respond to the questionnaire.
According to his election filing, Lawson is a Mosier resident currently working as a Hood River Valley High School teacher. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, a special education degree and a school administration endorsement, all from the University of Oregon.
He wrote, "I have always felt it important to volunteer and give back to my community. For the past 8 years I have been working at Hood River Valley High School developing a program that is based in a re-purposed fire station working with at risk youth helping prepare students with transitioning from school to our community. I continue to strive every day to provide a positive learning environment where students can feel success. After the fires of 2020/21 I feel compelled to help work to better prepare our community for future fire events. I hope to contribute to education and community outreach for fire prevention."
