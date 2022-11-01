Q As the initiator of the City of Hood River’s CityConnect seasonal newsletter, how will you continue to create an inclusive and informed community when you take office?
I will continue to strive to be a clear and direct communicator. City Hall isn’t always going to give folks the answer they want to hear, but residents are entitled to a straight answer. The newsletter is a great tool to keep folks apprised of new developments and ongoing operations, and we will continue to use it, in two languages, to inform our residents. In addition, we will continue our bilingual phone tree and social postings. I’m also very proud of having founded the Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council. I will continue to use it as a way to include this vital and important part of our community. As the only Spanish-speaking Mayor in Oregon (in 2018), I have a great tool to connect with folks.
Q Hood River is one of the premier tourist destinations in the Gorge. How will you consider the welfare of local residents while also utilizing the tourism sector?
A big part of the Mayor’s job is to support and moderate all sectors of our city. We have a booming fruit industry, a robust tech sector, and a vibrant tourist economy. Their needs are not identical and sometimes conflict. It is important that Council makes decisions that support all of them.
Q The City of Hood River is working to improve affordable housing options. How will you be able to step in an assure affordable housing is a top priority?
I look forward to continuing our work in this area. I’ve been serving on the board of Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation, the development arm of our local housing authority, which is a key partner in addressing the housing challenges. Other tools Council is using include upzoning to permit density and continuing to restrict short-term rentals in residential zones to avoid losing valuable housing units. Our state land-use rules, while doing a wonderful job of preserving the beauty and rural nature of our valley, exacerbate the housing affordability challenges. It is an ongoing and difficult issue.
Q Back for your second stint as Mayor of Hood River, how will you approach the position in today’s political and economic climate?
A former Mayor advised me to chair the meetings, cut the ribbons and kiss the babies. I’ve not always been willing to adhere to such a narrow mission, but it is advise well taken. I think I will strive to stay away from social media and toxic personalities.
Q In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 109 which allows the use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin in supervised facilities. Will you have a hands-on approach or let the Oregon Health Authority regulate permits?
I’ve not researched this issue enough to have a position. I look forward to an interesting discussion about it.
Q Will you accept the final results have been tallied?
Of course.
Commented