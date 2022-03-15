Partisan candidates for Oregon’s representatives (2nd and 3rd districts) to the U.S. House. Information provided below is from their candidate filing with the Oregon Secretary of State.
2nd District
2nd District — Baker, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Wheeler and portions of Clackamas, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jefferson and Marion counties.
Republican primary
Cliff Bentz -R (Incumbent)
Cliff Bentz is a resident of Ontario and is currently US Representative for the 2nd District. He is also an attorney in private practice, a part-time farmer and a part-time commercial property owner and manager.
Bentz has served as representative since 2001. He was Oregon State Senator, District 30, from 2018 to 2020. He is a partner in the law firm of Yturri, Rose, LLP from 1981 to the present and an associate in that firm from 1977 to 1981.
Bentz holds a diploma from Eastern Oregon State College and a professional degree from Lewis and Clark Northwestern School of Law.
Mark Cavener-R
Mark Cavener is a resident of Klamath Falls.
Cavener is currently employed with: Election Integrity Education Institute of Oregon - Founder & Director for research and auditing of the 2020 Oregon Elections; People’s Rights Oregon - Member, Uniting Neighbors to Defend Their Families, Faith, Freedom and Future; Great Awakening Service Corporation — President & Founder of America’s first Benefit-Corporation political committee; Intentia, PBC - CEO & Founder of America’s first Benefit-Corporation film production company. Optioned a $100M budget film for the company’s first project.
His occupational background includes: Washington Domestic Violence Commission - Executive Director & Founder of a 501(c)(3) organization created to reduce the incidence of domestic violence & sexual assault and expand equal access to the justice system; Friends of Ubuntu Institute - Co-Founder of an international non-profit development organization focused on HIV/AIDS research & prevention in South Africa & Swaziland: Oasis Entertainment - Board President & Founder of the first non-profit production company invited to join the UN Conference of NGOs, which aided in the rebuilding of a community hospital in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala; MBC Media Group - CEO & Founder of a mobile production and television broadcast company. Clients included VH1, CBC, AOL for Broadband: Toaster Audio - Owner, Producer & Founder of a world-class recording studio facility; Vashon-Maury Cooperative Preschool - Parent/Instructor and Secretary for a 501(c)(3) preschool board; and National Association of Recording Arts & Sciences - Voting Member, The Grammy Awards.
His educational background includes: Primary Leadership Development Course, Fort Lewis, Non Commissioned Officer Leadership Program; University of Washington, Certificate, Psycho-Acoustics, Media Production; United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Combat Training; South Seattle Community College, Certificate, Early Childhood Development; and University of Washington Foster School of Business, studying in the MBA Applied Strategy Field Study Program.
Katherine Gallant-R
Katherine M. Gallant is a resident of Ukiah, Ore., in Umatilla County, and is currently employed as a political commentator and writer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and studied journalism Walter Cronkite School of Journalism Arizona State.
Democrat primary
Adam Prine-D
Adam Prine is a resident of Medford and is currently a self employed farmhand. His occupational background includes over 20 years in food service. He attended Rich South High School and Metropolitan Community College, no degrees listed.
Joe Yelter-D
Joe Yetter is a resident of Azalea, Ore., in Douglas County and is a retired US Army officer, physician, teacher and farmer.
His occupational background includes: United States Army, 1968-2004 (22+years Active Duty) COL (RET); Pathologist, board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology; Family Physician, board certified in family medicine; Clinical Associate Professor, University of Washington School of Medicine; Assistant Professor of Clinical Family Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine Director, Faculty Development Fellowship, Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, Wash.; Commander, 196th Station Hospital and SHAPE Health Facility (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe), Belgium; Visiting Physician, Ambroise Pare Hospital (Hopital Ambroise Pare, Centre Inter Universitare, Mons, Belgium); Chief, Dept. of Pathology and Area Laboratory Services and Director of Residency Training, Dept. of Pathology, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas; Intern (surgery); Resident (pathology); Resident (family medicine); Research assistant, Eli Lilly, Indianapolis, Indiana (during medical school); Surveyor’s assistant, construction laborer, hod carrier, night watchman, farm hand, busboy, short-order cook, waiter, stock clerk, lab assistant, teaching assistant, and lots of other jobs before medical school and military career. Also served as volunteer, Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener from Douglas County, 2008-present.
He holds a doctoral degree (MD) in medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine; a Master’s Degree from the University of Washington in Public Health; and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Indiana University.
3rd District
3rd District — Hood River and portions of Clackamas and Multnomah Counties
Republican primary
Joanna Harbour-R
Joanna Harbour, a resident of Estacada, is currently employed as an attorney and independent caregiver. Her occupational background includes working as an attorney, business owner, office manager and assistant, and health coach.
Her education background includes: Willamette University College of Law, Juris Doctorate, Professional degree, Law; and Northwest Nazarene University, Bachelor’s degree, Political Science.
Democrat primary
Earl Blumenauer-D (Incombent)
Earl Blumenauer is a resident of Portland, currently employed as a U.S. Congressman. He has also worked in public administration. He holds a Professional degree in Law from Northwestern School of Law and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Lewis & Clark College.
Jonathan Polhemus-D
Jonathan Polhemus is a resident of Lake Oswego, and is currently employed as a substitute teacher. Polhemus has worked as a teacher, concierge, and various jobs in the service industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Studies Education: Grades 6-12 from Florida International University and a Master’s degree in Education with concentration in Leadership from Keiser University.
