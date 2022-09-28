Elderberries

Elderberries: Two green plant bugs are well-camouflaged on the green, unripe fruit of a blue elderberry, Sambucus caerulea, near Mill Creek, south of The Dalles, Sept. 7.

 Flora Gibson photo

Vote Darcy Long

Darcy Long is my candidate for House District 52. Why? She is dedicated to fixing the housing crisis in her district. It’s one of her top priorities. Her opponent, Jeff Helfrich, is absent on the issue. Not Darcy; she rolls up her sleeves and faces tough challenges, like the housing crisis, head on.