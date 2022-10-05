St. Vincent concerns
Why do you never write that the area around St. Vincent de Paul Society office and Community Meals site is overrun with human feces?
From Second Street Bridge all the way to just east of Parks Headquarters, one must constantly pull their dogs away from it, on what should be an enjoyable walk.
Or that walking along Mill Creek is now either illegal or so undesirable because of the trash and human feces.
Or that St. Vincent de Paul people use area directly west of the Chamber of Commerce as a campground, filled again with human feces.
Or that having coffee on my porch one morning, in front of my house, some guy bent over, wiped his ass with a paper bag, dropped the bag in the street and then smiled at me.
Or that St. Vincent de Paul once had portable toilets but took them out.
Or that the to-go boxes from the St. Vincent de Paul Day Center are thrown into Mill Creek daily.
Or that the nighttime screaming on Pentland between second and third makes sleep some nights impossible.
Or that 99% of the people hanging around St. Vincent de Paul Day Center are not folks down on their luck, who just need a helping hand to get back on their feet, but are seriously mentally ill, and/or have serious addiction issues.
Or the St. Vincent de Paul Day Center has repeatedly ignored the pleas of the residents affected by these people.
Or the last three neighbors that moved cited the homeless issue as the primary reason.
Or that The Dalles Police claims there is nothing they can do most times when you call.
Or that The Dalles Mayor and City Council say the same thing.
Or that the visitors center parking lot is in direct view of the garbage and passed out addicts sprawling all over Pentland.
Or that the east side of Original Wasco County Courthouse Museum is fill with human feces.
Or that two of the residents on my block have either woken up or came home to homeless people in their house.
Just wondering.
Cameron Larsen
The Dalles
Editor's note: The problems in this area are longstanding and Columbia Gorge News has reported on them in the past. In March 2021, we ran a two-part series about this problem: "Homeless presence vexes The Dalles neighborhood" and "No easy fix to homeless issue" which can be found by searching for these titles on our website.
Vote Kotek for Climate Action
I cringe to think of my family - and all families - being subjected to the disaster of climate change. Tina Kotek is the only candidate for Oregon Governor who is committed to tackling climate change, and has the legislative record to prove it. We can’t afford anything or anyone less. There is so much more we must do to prevent us from reaching the climate change disaster tipping point.
Join me in voting for the climate champion, We can make a difference! Our vote is our voice! Tina Kotek for Governor.
Fran Finney
Odell
Property taxes
In the Sept. 21 issue, a letter writer complains about property taxes and permits, how they wrecked his dream and he was blown away when he learned about them. I'm surprised because I think most people are well aware of them and, in thinking about it, see them as part of the reality of living in a democratic community that strives to make everyone's lives better.
I do not feel that I have just "let this happen." No. I vote, to elect those who decide on taxes and which permits will be required. I trust that they will make decisions that better our community and world. I also join with others, in political groups like Protect our Parks Hood River to make Hood River to influence what laws and regulations are made or protected.
No, I am not entirely happy with how the property tax money is used, or that I have to pay it, but I know that this is the way a democracy works. And, I think it is the best system there is and I do not join with others who want to tear it down.
As a property owner I am willing to contribute to the welfare of our community and having a permitting system that ensures that people's property is used in a way that benefits us all.
I encourage everyone to stop and think, and not be carried away by simplistic, emotional appeals. We live in a great community. Let's thoughtfully work to make it better.
Lawrence Jones
Hood River
Climate progress needs Darcy Long
Massive fires, prolonged droughts, historic floods, and unbearable summer temperatures, climate change is here in Oregon. I am voting for Darcy Long because she knows that we need to deal with climate change head on to protect our future on a livable planet in a livable state.
The effects of climate change will only get worse if we do not face them head on. I want my representative in the Oregon State Legislature to work to avert the crisis that looms if we do not act. Darcy never shies away from difficult things. She tackles challenges and works to effect positive change. That is who she is. I have confidence that when elected to the Oregon Legislature District 52 she will do everything in her power to do what needs to be done to reduce our reliance on carbon emitting energy sources. And she will do it while protecting unionized jobs and equitable wages. She understands that we can address climate change and make our economy stronger and fairer for everyone.
That’s who I want in the Oregon Legislature. That’s why I’m voting for Darcy Long.
Daniel Fritz
Mosier
Kotek: forward, not backward
As candidates in the Governor’s race, the difference between Tina Kotek and her two conservative opponents couldn’t be more stark. Opponents Drazan (R) and Johnson (“Independent”) would each take us backward on climate change, gun violence prevention, and women’s rights and access to health care. All three candidates are/have been in the OR legislature, and have very clear voting records on each of these issues. These are my main priorities. Join me in supporting Tina.
Debby Chenoweth
Hood Rive
Vote Long for green jobs
Darcy Long, candidate for State Representative for House District 52, is committed to addressing climate change and building a robust clean-energy economy here in Oregon.
She has pledged to support the realization of the Oregon Climate Action Plan. That includes making sure that equitable labor standards are upheld as Oregon transitions to a greener jobs economy. This is crucial. Darcy understands that a renewable energy economy can also be a fairer and more inclusive one. She champions state investments in renewable energy that include provisions for prevailing wages and protect labor agreements for all workers. She supports investments in apprenticeships and retraining opportunities so that workers are well prepared to take advantage of new climate-friendly jobs that will pay a living wage. She also supports a mandate on industry and the state to fund a program that would allow a bridge to retirement if a job is lost as a result of climate policy.
It is absolutely critical that we elect legislators who will both tackle climate change and work to create a new and fair clean-energy economy. Darcy Long understands that, and has my vote.
Lara Dunn
Hood River
Change is important
My husband and I just returned from a trip to DC. It was my first time, my husband's second visit. His first was a Vietnam War protest.
Our visit was inspirational and moving. Conflicts and disagreement have been part of our history but democracy and civil rights have been the guiding factor in creating our country. Civility, argument, disagreements and concessions are part of our history. However democracy is the base tenant that underlies it all. The Jefferson memorial has quotes inscribed in the walls.
“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand and hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change… Institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when he was a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
And I found another quote “Experience hath shown, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted into tyranny.”
In my opinion, change has been part of our democracy. The corruption of power by self-interested parties has historically led to disparity, poverty, tyranny and revolution. It is not new for our country to be divided politically. But those wishing for the extinction of the other party need to do some reading about our history, about fascism and about civility during discussions. Jefferson also said you should count to 10 before you speak, count to 100 if you are angry.
Barbara Beattie
White Salmon
Qualified to serve us
Raz Mason is the best candidate to represent us in the state senate. Our rural community faces big, complex challenges – a partisan divide, a struggling economy, housing affordability challenges, an ongoing pandemic and the climate crisis. Her background is ideal. She’s been a science and math teacher, climate change educator, a hospital chaplain working with veterans, even a long-haul trucker. She is a fierce protector of women’s reproductive freedom, and is a champion of poor and working people, children, the disabled and veterans.
She’s risen above many challenges and helped others to do the same. I know she can make a difference for us. Please join me in supporting Raz Mason for State Senate.
Beth Flake
Hood River
Vote Stephenson for BOLI
The Oregon Board of Labor and Industries (BOLI) is responsible for, among other things, protecting the rights of Oregonians in the workplace, housing, and other public spaces. It is the organization responsible for enforcing compliance with state laws related to wages, hours, and civil rights. These laws affect both businesses and workers alike, and it is important to have a Labor Commissioner who understands them and is willing to implement them fairly. Christina Stephenson is that person.
As a civil rights attorney and small business owner who is native to Oregon, Christina has spent her entire adult life advocating on behalf of both employees and small business owners to ensure that the workplace is fair and safe for workers. As Labor Commissioner, she will continue that work, protecting against discrimination in the workplace, housing, and public spaces, as well as developing new and improved training and apprenticeship programs for workers in Oregon.
Please join me in voting for the candidate with experience and dedication for Labor Commissioner. Vote Christina Stephenson.
Pat Case
Hood River
Climate action
Raz Mason is a former middle school science teacher who is currently our Democratic (and Independent Party) candidate for the Oregon Senate. She has been working to address and mitigate the effects of climate change for years.
In addition to teaching, Raz served as Co-founder and Executive Director of CO2 Foundation, a climate change education organization. She knows that in order to address climate change, we need robust action on multiple levels, not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to enhance the ability of our natural carbon sinks--soil and forests--to remove and sequester it. Raz has ideas on ways we can get these things done, including incentives for energy efficiency, making the transition to electric vehicles, promoting sustainable agricultural and timber practices, and developing resources to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather and drought.
This is good news because a climate-forward transition, if sustained, can bring long-term economic benefits to everyone, an outcome that cannot be achieved through continued reliance on fossil fuels. As the climate gets better (and more predictable!), so will the economy. This is the kind of vision we need in Salem. Please join me in voting for Raz Mason for state senate.
Jana Castanares
Parkdale
Vote for freedom
Sheriff Songer is very qualified to be our Sheriff. In the time of lack of patriotism, human trafficking, and with drugs being so prevalent, we need a constitutional officer in charge. Vote for your freedom.
Madalene Stace
Dallesport
Waymire for sheriff
I fully support David Waymire for Skamania County Sheriff and base this on 20 years of professional interactions with him and knowing him personally. During this time, I was an administrator for Rock Cove Assisted Living facility and spent 15 years in emergency services, responding to calls in this community. Our paths crossed many times, and David has proven not only an unwavering commitment to his oath as a peace officer for Skamania County but as an engaged and contributing citizen. It was always reassuring when David responded or was assigned to provide follow up. I could count on David to be strong, supportive, in a calm manner and clear view, while keeping everyone safe.
David is a strong leader and knows his community well. Beyond understanding the needs of our community from a law enforcement position, his diverse involvement in the community as a volunteer provides him with another level of understanding. David and his family spend time volunteering, supporting local businesses, coaching and encouraging youth programs and education, and helping our community be a better place for all of us. This involvement also gives him rapport with many. He has the leadership skills to be a strong voice that is required by our Sheriff. A sheriff is not just an administrative or law enforcement position for safety but the voice of our community. He understands the constitutional and legal rights as well as the boundaries to protect and serve Skamania County. David’s law enforcement career has been in Skamania County, but he doesn’t just work here – this has always been his home. I know David Waymire professionally and personally, and I encourage you to join me in voting for him in the November election.
Robin Aman
Carson
Vote for Drazan
I’m voting for Christine Drazan because she loves Oregon and its people. She wants Oregon to go back to its roots with a healthy economy and sound educational system. Her opponents are both responsible for the mess our state is in: Fuel costs are the fifth highest in the nation, sixth worst for attracting and keeping business (Intel is moving 8,000 jobs out of state). We are in the top 5% in homelessness, crime, and lack of law enforcement (due to catch and release?)
Our current governor is ranked at the bottom of the barrel. (Betsy and Tina supported her every action). Education – Oregon ranks fourth lowest in graduation rates, despite lowering graduation standards. Post-graduate student costs are the second highest in the nation yet post-grad students are at the bottom of the barrel. We are one of few states with no mental health program.
We have a huge surplus yet the budget has doubled in the past 10 years, while our legislators have denied us our kicker. Betsy says she is neither Republican nor Democrat. Her voting record over the past decades says that she is a Democrat 90+ percent of the time. Tina wants you to think she is moderate. She’s worse than Kate. If you are happy with things in Oregon, by all means, vote for Tina or Betsy. If not, vote for Christine. She’s like us, has children, believes parents should be totally involved in their kids’ education, and wants Oregon to be a state we can all be proud of again.
Linda Holcomb
The Dalles
Had enough?
Let me see if I have this correct: the Democrats have ruled the state of Oregon for more than 40 years. During that time have given us the following:
Feminine products in the boy's lavatories in all our schools
Critical Race Theory in our schools. Yes, it is.
The legalization of nearly every known drug.
Have you had enough yet? No?
Well, let's see if we can't help you. The Democrats have also:
Closed nearly every mental health facility. Too expensive they said. As a result we now have the mentally ill, addicts, etc. living on the street.
Defunded many police departments who have to deal with this.
Opened the prisons and freed hundreds of violent criminals.
Have you had enough yet? Still no?
Well, the Democrats have, with the able assistance of their leader Joe Biden also give you the following:
Higher fuel prices, have you seen a price reduction here in The Dalles?
Higher food prices and yes, in spite of their denials, higher drug prices.
Higher taxes, with less services than the state had in 1982. (The last year the state had a Republican Governor.)
And, in 2035, the banning of all fossil fuel-burning engines. Not just cars, pickups and trucks, but lawn mowers, weed eaters, heating units and anything else that uses gas or diesel. Think about that.
And what about the once beautiful City of Roses, Portland? Now referred to as the city of riots and rot. All brought to you by Democrats.
Still not had enough? Well, I for one have. I will be voting for all Republicans, Christine Drazan for Governor, Daniel Bonham for Senate and Jeff Helfrich for the House in November. Please join me for a better Oregon.
Chet Peterson
The Dalles
Vote Waymire
When Dave Brown announced he would not run for office this election we started paying close attention to the new candidates. We've been asking questions and learning all we can about each one. We've come to realize we are facing good news and bad news. The bad news is we won't have Dave Brown, yet the good news is we still have an exemplary choice in David Waymire for Skamania County Sheriff.
It’s not easy to balance the necessary professionalism required by his job with such a personal connection to the people he serves. David is involved in the community at many levels. He serves as a coach in football, serves as the county fair president, and is seen at community events serving in one way or another. He balances this with serving as the Chief in our Sheriff’s office. As Chief he has experience with budgets, operations of all aspects of the Sheriff’s office and is already very experienced in the important administrative side of the Sheriff’s office as the Chief.
We appreciate David’s commitment to uphold our constitution and to keep our communities safe. He has demonstrated loyalty, integrity and honesty as we have questioned him about many kinds of decisions he will need to make.
Working closely with Sheriff Brown, David is well aware of what it takes to be a great Sheriff. Sheriff Brown’s endorsement of David stands out as saying David is best qualified for this position.
David's knowledge and experience of the inner workings of the sheriff's office at the upper levels gives him a huge head start so he can take off running as our new Sheriff. We need this. We can be confident that David will step into this position with very little transitional time.
We believe David Waymire is the best choice to serve as the next Sheriff of Skamania County.
Louie and Amy Peterson
North Bonneville
Democrat hypocrisy
Hypocrisy, the Democrats who want your vote are full of it. Whether it is their incompetent leader, Joe Biden, or the two Democrats who would be governor, Tina Kotek or Betsy Johnson (yes, she is a Democrat).
Both are pro-abortion and you constantly hear from them "my body, my choice." Yet, when it comes to the COVID crisis, it's "your body, their choice." If you don't get the vaccine, you can't serve in the military, according to Mr. Biden. In Oregon, with the full approval of both candidates, you can't be a member of the Oregon National Guard, many Democrat-controlled police departments and even serve as a nurse, doctor or medical practitioner for refusing the vaccines. This is pure hypocrisy.
Not so with Christine Drazan. While she is anti-abortion, she has publicly stated countless times she will abide by and uphold Oregon law. No hypocrisy here. While she may encourage the use of masks where sometimes necessary, she would not close schools, force mask mandates or boot people out for failing to comply with an ill-advised and possibly illegal mandate.
Join me and others by voting for the one honest candidate for governor, Christine Drazan.
Nancy Hunt-Peterson
The Dalles
Vote considerately
We have about four weeks before the November election. During this time, make an effort to think about how best to use your important vote for the governor of Oregon.
Oregon is on the cusp of potentially moving away from partisan politics where everyone automatically votes for "their" party's candidates and actually electing an unaffiliated candidate for governor.
If you are not happy with the results of decriminalizing hard drugs in Oregon and the subsequent "tent" camps in the greater Portland area then you may want to elect someone other than Kate Brown's former speaker of the house Tina Kotek. Both Johnson and Drazan want to push for repeal of this measure. If you think that someday you would like to once again visit downtown Portland on a weekend evening and take in some of the great restaurants and ambiance it has been known for in the past then you may want to vote for a change.
Finally, if you believe that stricter gun control such as Chicago and Washington, D.C., have is the key to reducing violence in the largest, most historic city in the state, then you should investigate how well it's curbing violent crime in the aforementioned cities. Kotek will push for some of the most aggressive gun control in the nation. The other two candidates will respect our rights as citizens and work to reinforce our police departments to enforce laws and protect your rights to live without fear in our urban neighborhoods.
It's time to vote for what's best for Oregon. Let's keep Oregon the pristine state that it once was where we all work hard for what we want and play hard in the great Pacific Northwest. We don't want to become a Northwest version of Chicago and Los Angeles. Think about your vote in November. It really matters for the future!
Jeff McNerny
Hood River
Lawless county
Every month businesses in Klickitat County spend tens of thousands of dollars to attract visitors here. Tourism is a vital part of our economy.
Our guests don't want to become seriously ill, due to our failure to follow standard public health practices.
They do not want to be shot by individuals who have strong opinions as to their gun rights but a dim understanding of the responsibilities that go with those rights.
They do not want to wander into a legal "Twilight Zone." A county where one man decides what is law and on whom that law will be applied is not a "constitutional county" it is a lawless county.
For a safe and prosperous Kickitat County, please join me in electing Garique Clifford our new sheriff.
Ben Seagraves
White Salmon
Long for District 52
I’m voting for Darcy Long for House District 52 because I’ve been impressed with her actions over the years as a city councilor for The Dalles. I also support her stances on gun safety, climate change and reproductive health care.
Darcy was born and raised in The Dalles, and has shown her commitment to her community as a government official who gets things done, as well as being the owner of a financial management business. A person who cares about her community with governmental and entrepreneurial experience: This is who we need representing District 52.
To learn more about Darcy visit longfororegon.com.
Tracie Hornung
Parkdale
Gorge Lit journal
According to the editor's note about Otolith, the literary journal published by the Columbia Gorge Community College, it was "one of the inspirations for Young Voices."
Years ago, there was a literary journal provided as a separate "booklet" with the Hood River News called The Gorge Literary Journal (affectionately called "Gorge Lit"). One autumn, they published a lovely, spooky story written by, I believe, a third grade student at May Street Elementary. I forget the title of the piece, but remember it was published in a new section of the Gorge Lit journal called "Young Voices." That section was created to purposely make a space for young writers to publish their work.
Gorge Lit was an entirely volunteer effort and I want to publicly thank the main editor, Julie Hatfield, and the co-editors Kristyn Fix and Sarah Sullivan for all the work, time, and money they put into creating a public writing space in The Gorge, and for being an important inspiration for Young Voices, whether directly or indirectly. It is sad that Gorge Lit could not continue after COVID, but I so appreciate what it brought to our community and think the memory of these wonderful women's work should live on in gratitude. Thank you so much.
(Note: There was a second co-editor of Gorge Lit, but they wish to remain anonymous here)
Terra Kestrel
Hood River
Letter disagreement
I disagree with the writer of the letter, "City Concerns" (Sept. 7). I don’t think the new hotel being built on Jewett in White Salmon is a “monstrosity”. Once the landscaping is in place it will be 100 times better than the empty, unkempt lot it was.
In 2006, when my husband and I purchased our townhouse directly across from the empty lot, we knew it was zoned for commercial development. When a new owner moved forward with developing it, the city provided us and the other adjacent neighbors with a packet describing the project complete with floor plans and a diagram of the layout. Concerns about parking, housing, zoning or not being informed can be directed to the people elected to determine city policy: the White Salmon City Council.
Janet Holen
White Salmon
