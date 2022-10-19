Editor's note: Due to letter volume, some information presented below could not be independently verified. We encourage our readers to be informed, and research their candidates as thoroughly as possible.
Qualified sheriff
Which candidate is qualified to be sheriff?
Bob Songer: Formerly chief civil deputy, chief criminal deputy, and undersheriff in Clark County, responsible to sheriff for supervising 281employees, and $14 million budget. Also formerly chief of police in Elko, Nev., with 52 employees, $3.2 million budget. Now Klickitat County Sheriff, 40 employees, $5 million budget. He attended Washington and Nevada police academies, FBI three-month national academy, has a bachelor's in administration of justice and a master's in criminal justice, as well as more than 80 other law enforcement trainings and dozens of service awards for outstanding performance, including 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the year from Washington State Grange and County Farm Bureau.
He also has endorsements from thousands of Klickitat voters, Rep. Chris Corry. Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, Sen. Jim Honeyford, CD3 candidate Joe Kent. Klickitat Republican Party. Klickitat Liberty Business Alliance, Washington State Farm Bureau, former Klickitat commissioners, Rex Johnston, Jim Sizemore, Joan Frey, and Ray Thayer, and 18 sheriffs from other counties.
As Klickitat sheriff, his management has optimized response time and patrol coverage, managed financials productively and effectively, restored morale, inter-agency coordination and jail regulatory compliance left in shambles by previous administration. Aggressive anti-crime. K9 program. Posse — more than 150 volunteers giving equivalent of $500,000 worth of time to county every year.
Garique Clifford: Officer since 2003 with four years entry level supervisory position of sergeant in small department. Typical training. (Absent is training he criticizes KCSO for not having.) Three four-day FBI seminars for first line supervisors and development. Several awards for performance. Search and Rescue supervisor. No financial or personnel management. No degree beyond high school.
Sheriff is a senior management position. For the private sector equivalent, Clifford’s resume would not qualify for an interview. Precinct primary results, sign placements and letters, it is clear the vast majority of Clifford’s support is from those who voted for Joe Biden and support the Democrat CD4 candidate Doug White. Clifford’s voters come from those supporting the party of soft on crime and weak on rights. Sheriff Songer's platform is hard on crime and strong on rights. The only realistic choice is Sheriff Songer.
Sharon Aleckson
Lyle
Kotek for climate
In “This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate,” Naomi Klein wrote, “So we are left with a stark choice: Allow climate disruption to change everything about our world, or change pretty much everything about our economy to avoid that fate. But we need to be very clear: Because of our decades of collective denial, no gradual, incremental options are now available to us.”
Living in the Gorge, we are subject to summers that are noticeably becoming hotter, wildfires are becoming the norm, and anadromous fish runs are weakening every year. If you are a single issue voter, please consider the environment your priority when you look at the Oregon governor race. This issue is the main reason I am endorsing Tina Kotek for governor.
In 2020, Gov. Brown signed Executive Order 20-04 instituting declining caps on greenhouse gas emissions from some sources. Tina Kotek is the only candidate who won’t rescind this important piece of legislation. If we are going to meet Oregon’s Energy efficiency goals for 2030, we need leaders moving us toward a clean energy economy.
Tina Kotek is the only candidate willing to stand up to corporate polluters and combat climate change. She put Oregon on a path to 100% clean electricity by 2040, and as governor, Tina Kotek will protect our environment and create well-paying jobs in clean energy.
To contrast, Christine Drazan led her caucus to walk out of the Capitol and shut down an entire legislative session to kill a bill addressing climate change. Christine Drazan’s Republican walkout also blocked progress on homelessness, wildfire, and aid for flood victims.
Betsy Johnson spent more than 20 years in the state Senate voting against legislation to protect our environment. Betsy Johnson worked to undermine efforts to ban fracking in Oregon and reduce climate emissions, while accepting donations from Koch Industries.
In 2022, the Oregon League of Conservation Voters gave Tina Kotek a score of 95% on her environmental scorecard for the Oregon legislature. If you care about the environment, vote Tina Kotek for Oregon governor.
Liz Terhaar
Hood River
Darcy Long for women's rights
I am old enough to remember when abortion wasn’t legal. Sure, there were whispers in high school about girls (from well-off families) who “went to New York” — that was code for “had an abortion." There was another girl in my class who “took a year off” — that was code for she stayed with out-of-state family and had a baby. Her family wasn’t well-off. I knew her — she was forced to have a baby and give it up for adoption. Her boyfriend took no responsibility.
I want abortion to be legal in my state, which is why I am supporting Darcy Long for House District 52 Representative. Her opponent, Jeff Helfrich, is on the record saying that he opposed abortion except for rape, incest and health of the mother (see his position on page 6 of the Oregon Family Council voter guide at tinyurl.com/mtdmf49v). What about a 15 year old girl whose boyfriend's condom failed? I firmly believe that women have the right to make their own choices when facing these decisions.
Darcy believes it’s crucial we continue actively funding abortion access in our state. She believes Oregon has an opportunity to codify abortion into the Oregon constitution so that no matter what happens at the national level, women here will have a choice. She knows that access to care in a rural community is already tough, and is committed to securing funding for rural health centers. She knows that every woman has the right to make decisions about her body herself. Vote for Darcy!
Nancy Roach
Hood River
Waymire for sheriff
I am writing this letter to the residents of Skamania County in hopes they will join me in supporting David Waymire for sheriff. I have been a resident of Skamania County for 26 years and in that time, I have seen David support and serve the community not only through his work as the chief but also as a leader, mentor, volunteer, coach, and role model to our residents and youth. David is 100% committed to his community.
In addition to what he gives to his community, David displays every attribute I want in a sheriff! He has the knowledge and experience in all aspects of law enforcement and administration that voters should require. It gives me comfort to know that David is primed and ready to step into this role and hit the ground running as our sheriff.
Our community needs David Waymire as our next sheriff so it is my hope that you will join me in showing your support.
Jennifer Moore
Stevenson
Importance of voting
We have heard it all. All the cheating, steeling, defrauding, raping, betrayal, ignorance, incompetence, and insurrection are facts. The lemmings celebrate the uproar and the insurrection. They celebrate the packing of the Supreme Court with a rapist, a lech, and three other fundamentalists to destroy the rule of law and reject personal freedoms. All this is because they suppress the right to vote. Presently they work incessantly to limit the right of citizens to vote.
Vladimir Putin and his 26 indicted conspirators does not want you to vote. Konstantin Kilimnik does not want you to vote. Donald Trump does not want you to vote. Paul Manafort does not want you to vote. Mitch McConnell does not want you to vote. Cristine Drazan does not want you to vote. Cliff Bentz does not want you to vote. Alex Skarlatos does not want you to vote. Lori Chavez -DeRemer does not want you to vote. The whole of the Republican Party does not want you to vote!
Abraham Lincoln wanted you to vote. Whipped Peter — the terribly scarred escaped slave who fought for freedom from Shiloh to Lookout Mountain — wanted you to vote. Susan B. Anthony wanted you to vote. The Silent Sentinels at the White House Gate in January 1917 wanted you to vote. Abigail Scot Dunaway wanted you to vote. The conservatives force-fed Alice Paul to end her suffragette protest wanted you to vote. Martin Luther King wanted you to vote. John Lewis the freedom rider wanted you to vote. Every GI who landed from Normandy to Okinawa was there so you could vote. The House of Representatives wants you to vote because they passed the “For the People Act.”
The Constitution wants you to vote and enshrined in Article 1 Section 4, Amendment 15, Amendment 19, Amendment 24, and Amendment 26. Oregon wants you to vote because they send every eligible citizen a ballot with a postage paid return envelope!
The only way to secure our democracy, end the grip of domestic terrorist, and remove this scourge of insanity from us, is for you to vote! So vote!
Terry Armentrout
The Dalles
Green transportation in rural areas
Its undeniably warmer and drier than it was when I was growing up on Oregon the coast in the '70s. Fall was wet. We reliably shivered in our Halloween costumes. My childhood homestead, covered in wet west side forest land, burnt the summer of 2020 in a once-in-500-years fire event, something I never thought I'd live to witness. Like many, I am increasingly concerned about how climate change is going to impact Oregon's future and the future my two daughters will inherit.
But how can one person make a difference on this front? The answer: Vote for Raz Mason, our Democratic and Independent Party candidate for state senate. Rather than denying the reality of what's happening right before our very eyes, she's got a plan for tackling it head on: Shifting our rural transportation system away from a reliance on fossil fuels to electric vehicles. Considering that greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., her plan is a logical place to make an outsized impact. As our state senator, Raz Mason will:
• Help municipalities shift to electric city vehicles, such as garbage trucks and school buses.
• Increase the number of charging stations for passenger vehicles and trucks.
• Leverage as much money as possible from federal infrastructure funds to support climate-friendly transportation modes, such as walking, biking, e-bikes and scooters, and public transportation.
• Develop a plan for the use of more electric buses in her senate district, the most cost-efficient form of public transportation.
• Help rural communities purchase a fleet of electric vehicles available for “check-out,” including pickup trucks and delivery-sized trucks.
I want my children to grow up looking forward to the beautiful future that awaits them. I want that for all of our children. Please join me in voting for Raz Mason for state senate. Vote for the possibility of a better tomorrow.
Sandi Scheinberg
Hood River
Leckie for county commissioner
Property rights and individual rights are important to maintain in Skamania County. I have talked with Asa and he is an absolute advocate for these two things. Asa is a well-respected Green Beret/Special Forces man, who has experience in negotiations with people around the world, so he should be able to communicate and negotiate well with the people in Skamania County and in Olympia.
Asa won the primary election against incumbent Bob Hamlin, who is running for a third time. Asa has worked hard meeting with people and businesses in Skamania County since spring. I am in support of having a fresh new perspective in our county commission and I will vote for Republican Asa Leckie on Nov. 8.
Cam Thomas
Underwood
One-trick pony
Sheriff Bob Songer of Klickitat County, running for re-election, is a one-trick pony. At the Dallesport– Murdoch Community Council Candidates Forum on Oct. 7, Songer answered many questions with one answer. He’s a constitutional sheriff and he’s going to protect our constitutional rights, by which he mainly means the 2nd amendment — the “I won’t let them take your guns away” fear-mongering answer.
Interpreting the constitution is not his job as sheriff. His job is about public safety. He is not qualified to interpret the constitution, which is a complicated document that people have argued over since the day it was adopted. Sheriff Songer thinks he can override both the political process and the courts.
Garique Clifford has sensible ideas about training for deputies and about managing the department, including the posse. I’m sure Clifford and I don’t have much in common politically, but he clearly is a person willing and able to communicate with all the people he would serve. Clifford has my vote. He’s clearly the better choice.
Patricia Arnold
Trout Lake
Keep your vote local
I was considering voting for Garique Clifford for sheriff, but then I started seeing extreme anti-Songer signs and a website that attacks and disparages our current Sheriff. Thousands of dollars are being spent by non-residents or newer residents of Klickitat County against Sheriff Songer. That seems odd. Why would Clifford want to be supported by this group? If out-of-towners with big money who don't respect our community are supporting Clifford, then I am re-considering my vote. You can put your trust in dark money and outsiders' opinions or you can keep your vote local. I am going to vote for Bob.
Bruce Amos
White Salmon
Kotek for housing
I have been a Hood River resident for 30 years, and I am concerned about affordable housing and the lack thereof. I have meticulously compared the platforms of people running for governor concerning this issue. They all say they will take action, but Tina Kotek seems to have a plan to reduce the shortage of more than 100,000 affordable homes.
I like her incentives for cities to expand land available for housing after they have developed inside urban growth boundaries. It protects Oregon’s groundbreaking land use law, designed to protect forests and farmland from California-style development. We’ve all seen California's seed houses stretching for miles over waves of rural land destroying delicate ecosystems. Not all, but many developers don’t care about these ecosystems, only land grabs and money in their pockets.
I personally like to look at a candidate’s donation base. Kotek has received many donations from unions, but as far as housing is concerned, she received $2,500 from Oregon’s Realtors while her opponent, Betsy Johnson, has so far received $16,000 from the real estate sector.
Let’s remember the realty sector spent almost $1 million in 2012 to pass Measure 79, which prevents cities from taxing profits on runaway home prices. Johnson also received $20,000 from Equitable Housing, which opposes enforcement of strict land use laws, urban growth boundaries, low density ordinances and policies such as "huge system development charges" which disincentivized the construction of new housing. These development charges cover the cost of the infrastructure necessary for growth, i.e. water, sewer, streets and parks. Who do developers think should pay for the infrastructure to support their construction?
She has also voted to put Oregon on a path of 100% clean electricity.
I like her governing experience. Kotek served in the Oregon House of Representatives representing District 44 from 2007-2022, and served as Speaker of the House from 2013-2022.
Building coalitions as well as building affordable housing is something Kotek seems particularly interested in achieving.
Sheila Shearer
Hood River
Clifford for sheriff
I just had a very good conversation with Garique Clifford. He is running for sheriff for Klickitat County. He is a well educated, experienced and reasonable person that this county needs for our next sheriff. It is time for a change in the sheriff's department in Klickitat county. Yes, Clifford will be hard on drugs, human trafficking and lawlessness. Yes, he loves this great country and county! He will enforce the laws of the state. He believes in up to date officer training and working together with local agencies for the well being of the citizens of this county. It is time for new leadership in the sheriff's office. It is time for Clifford for Sheriff. I plan to vote for him and I urge you to also vote for him.
Marcie Heald
White Salmon
Drazan loves Oregon
I'm voting for Christine Drazan because she loves Oregon and its people. She wants Oregon to go back to its roots with a healthy economy and sound educational system. Her opponents are both responsible for the mess our state is in: Fuel costs are the fifth highest in the nation. Oregon is sixth worst in the nation for attracting and keeping business (Intel is moving 8,000 jobs out of state). We are in the top 5% in homelessness, crime and lack of law enforcement (due to catch and release?). Our current governor is ranked at the bottom of the barrel. (Betsy and Tina supported her every action.)
Education in Oregon ranks fourth lowest in graduation rates, despite lowering graduation standards. Post-graduate student costs are the second highest in the nation, yet post-grad students are at the bottom of the barrel. We are one of few states with no mental health program. We have a huge surplus yet the budget has doubled in the past 10 years, while our legislators have denied us our kicker.
Betsy says she is neither Republican nor Democrat. Her voting record over the past decade says she's a Democrat 90% of the time. Tina wants you to think she is moderate. She is worse than Kate. If you are happy with things in Oregon, then by all means, vote for Tina or Betsy. If not, vote for Christine. She's like us, has children, believes parents should be totally involved in their kids' education and wants Oregon to be a state we can all be proud of again.
Linda Holcomb
The Dalles
New direction
We definitely need a new direction in this state. There is no question. What has happened to Oregon in the past few years is an abomination and derelict process of duties. Oregon is definitely broken. The three most powerful politicians in charge during the last few years have been Kate Brown as governor, Tina Kotek as powerful majority speaker of the house and the powerful, well-loved Betsy Johnson as the co-chair of the ways and means.
These three politicians, I might add, are the most powerful leaders in the state right now, two of which are running for the top job as governor, Tina and Betsy. Yikes. Although they are good politicians, they seem to think we will believe they had nothing to do with any of these messes. What an abomination. What do they take us for, idiots? I laugh at their promises. They are in office with the most power right now and are doing nothing to solve it, yet they have the audacity to say they will fix it. Really?
Oregon needs new leadership. These two leaders are not it. I am urging voters to shift gears and give Christine Drazan a chance to step into that lead role and make these necessary changes. Help me help her. We really need it. Our kids need it. The schools are an absolute mess. Our graduation ratings are nearly the worst in the nation and our students are performing in the bottom five of all states. Yet these leaders have passed budgets that rate second-highest in the nation for secondary spending. Something's wrong with this picture. Christine! Help us.
Vince Vann and Jamie Olivan
The Dalles
Editor's note: This letter was submitted at separate times by two different letter writers. The letters have been consolidated and both authors have been listed above.
Don't go off the Cliff
Oregon’s Second Congressional District has a clear choice between Cliff Bentz and Joe Yetter. Our representative in Congress must be committed to honor our way of life and the Constitution that is its foundation, to protect our personal freedoms and our Democracy, and to build a better Oregon for coming generations. These fundamental values require certain character traits in a person who would commit to representing all of us in Congress: Among them, fortitude and integrity to vote principle over party; ability to engage in open honest civic dialogue with constituents from all perspectives; wisdom of broad experience to achieve the best outcomes for the most Oregonians.
Who does this describe? Certainly not Cliff Bentz, who takes his marching orders from his party instead of the people of the Second District. His voting record tells the story as he has voted the party line against veterans, against the integrity of free and fair election results, against widely popular gun safety measures, and against the Mental Health Justice Act HR8542, among others. Rep. Cliff Bentz is a bit of a chameleon as he travels the district — knowing that concerns and questions will differ at every stop, he has his varied responses to match the timbre of the moment. Like a chameleon, sometimes he just blends in and disappears against the backdrop of his assigned ideological perspective. The problem with this is that good creative common sense solutions get rejected out of hand for ideological reasons and the give and take of healthy democracy isn’t allowed to happen. This is the tragedy across the nation in these unnecessarily divided times.
Joe Yetter, on the other hand, has the maturity, integrity and people skills to bring us all into the discussion and move forward to achieve solutions that have far reaching positive effect. He has the traits of a statesman: Principled, intelligent, approachable, and effective. Be sure to check out joefororegon.com. Don’t let a candidate of his caliber get away.
Let’s not go off the Cliff this time. Things will get better with Joe Yetter.
Mike Ballinger
The Dalles
Vote for Measure 114
I imagine that we all want an end to the mass shootings in this country. What will it take? How can we make our communities safer?
In Oregon, we have an opportunity in November’s election to address gun violence. Measure 114 would:
• Require a permit to purchase a firearm
• Complete a safety training — classroom and live-fire
• Pass a background check
• Ban the sale of large capacity magazines over 10 rounds
These measures will make us safer by increasing responsible gun ownership, preventing potential buyers from skirting background checks, and reducing the ability of mass shooters to target large numbers of people.
I am a mother and grandmother. One of my grandchildren shares a name and age as one of the victims in the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting. I can’t bear the heartbreak of more children dying while we argue about causes of gun violence. The United States is unique among nations in both the number of firearms per capita and the numbers of deaths by firearms.
Please, please join me in voting YES on Measure 114.
Anne Saxby
Hood River
Reelect Bob Hamlin
Commissioner Hamlin was the Skamania County representative in the Washington Association of Counties and I was the Klickitat County representative for the Washington Association of Counties when we met in 2015.
I was impressed with Bob's thoughtful discussion and input on issues that were presented .We immediately hit it off and Bob suggested we should travel together to Olympia for the Association of Counties meetings and the meetings with our legislators. It would save both Skamania and Klickitat county travel expenses by half, taking turns with travel. That was Bob, always looking at costs of doing. He is an "old school" Democrat, fiscally responsible always. He had seen his county go from a rich, timber resource county, with annual large sustainable timber harvest revenue off the public lands that make up most of the land base of Skamania County to, now, just a fraction of what it once was.
Bob has guided his county through difficult financial times. With our country and the world starting to work through a recession, I believe Bob and his experience is just what Skamania County needs. His conservative values of money and cost of government services will be invaluable in these tough times ahead.
Bob and I have become close friends over the years. He is a Democrat and I am a Republican. We both, he a carpenter and me a rancher, worked together to make good decisions. Re-elect Bob Hamlin.
Former Klickitat County Commissioner Jim Sizemore
Centerville
Rational choice
In August I moved from Hawaii because of conditions created by radical left-wing politics. Arriving home in Klickitat County, I find a significant presence of the same destructive, divisive ideology. This is clearly demonstrated by the obsessive anti Sheriff Songer campaign. Trump Derangement Syndrome all over again? Apparently, to attract this wrath Sheriff Songer has rather forcefully upheld positions which just a few short years ago were considered normal and mainstream. President Clinton's platform of the 1990s would now be considered right-wing and racist by the radical left. We have a sheriff with decades of success in upper law enforcement management, highly educated and dedicated to the protection of our property, lives and liberty. Endorsed by 18 other sheriffs, numerous current and past Republican office holders, the County Republican Party and many other organizations and individuals which simply want an exemplary sheriff to remain in office.
Unless you have the Songer obsession syndrome, Garique Clifford with a short time as a patrol sergeant and no higher education is not a suitable replacement.
Also, the Democrat left has become the friend of criminals and the enemy of law enforcement. A candidate effectively endorsed by that group probably has no objection to their view. I suspect if this Clifford support group saw Sheriff Songer walking on water, they would report he is unable to swim.
Garique Clifford’s administrative credentials are pathetically inadequate. Sheriff Songer’s credentials are beyond reproach. Sheriff Songer is the only rational choice.
Matt West
Centerville
Rural healthcare
If you live in the Portland metro area and get sick, there are six hospitals to choose from, not including the VA and pediatric hospitals. If you live in Morrow County, you must drive to Hermiston or The Dalles. In Jackson County, a mobile health clinic provides treatment to anyone unable to get to a traditional doctor's office, but for many in rural counties, getting health care requires overcoming hurdles not only of location, but also of cost and availability.
It is no secret that the government needs to invest more in rural communities, especially in our health, maybe the most important thing we have. In Wasco County, access to high-quality, affordable health care would make the community stronger.
In November, we have the opportunity to vote on Measure 111. This ballot measure would put it in Oregon's Constitution that everyone, no matter who you are or where you live, deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care. This amendment does not raise taxes or limit our ability to choose our healthcare. What does it provide? I makes sure that the State of Oregon is taking care of its rural residents, and holds our legislators accountable for keeping their promises. Rural Oregonians deserve the same access to treatment as people in the rest of the state.
I am voting yes on Measure 111 because I believe in the rights of the rural community. I hope you will join me.
Elizabeth Callison
Cove
Help me help her
I have been an Oregonian all of my 62 years. I love my state. I have raised my family in this state. I have always been an avid voter, even when my life was down. And in all those years, I have never witnessed the total meltdown destruction we are seeing in our state right now. We are so divided. It is heartbreaking. It is ugly and unsafe to live in. Our schools have failed our children. The current administration does not seem to care. I do.
I am disappointed in our leaders for promoting and allowing our state to go this direction. They seem proud of it. I am not.
I do not think I am the only Oregonian who feels this way. I want our state to get back to being the beautiful state it used to be. I believe it can.
At one point last year I did not think there would be any hope for Oregon. Our state leaders showed no signs of reinforcing Oregonians' desire to have a better state. The current leaders in power promise and continue to promise they will fix this mess. I have chosen not to believe them. I refuse to put them back in power. I have had enough.
I am originally from Klamath Falls. I am aware of the greatness Christine Drazan brings to the table. She loves Oregon like I do. We share the same hometown beliefs of living in a safe, well-educated and beautiful state. I urge every one of you who are greatly disappointed in our current leadership to vote for her. She is giving us, finally, some good hope. We need a new direction. You and I can make a difference in our state. Your voice does matter. Help me help her.
Marlene Turner
The Dalles
Vote Garique Clifford
I recently had the opportunity to meet with Garique Clifford, candidate for Klickitat County sheriff. I came away very impressed. Clifford has extensive law enforcement experience, and, as a Klickitat County native, knows and understands what our community needs. He is committed to upholding the rule of law, and improving morale within the sheriff’s office. Bob Songer has been too divisive and constantly creates problems and controversy within our community. Join me in voting for Garique Clifford.
Jay Clark
White Salmon
Go Christine go!
It's the final month until the elections. I am saying "Go Christine, go!" After watching four debates and reading the voting records of these three Governor candidates. Christine is clearly the right choice to remove the ugly policies Oregon has been chained to during the past administration.
Too many atrocious policies Oregonians have had to endure are forced upon Oregonians by three very powerful administrative politicians. That administration is Kate Brown as governor (top job in Oregon). Kate has also been rated the worst governor in the nation all year! The worst. Yep, Oregon. Did you notice during the campaign for her two sidekicks, she has not said a word? Go figure. They do not want to be linked closely to the worst governor in the nation.
Who are these powerful Kate Brown sidekicks? Tina Kotek as Majority Speaker of the House (second top job in Oregon) and yes, Betsy Johnson, co-chair Head of Ways and Means (third top job in Oregon.)
These three Oregon leaders have almost single-handedly orchestrated Oregon's total mess in crime, defunding the police when crime is screaming 204% increases, the state's homeless crisis with no solutions working, out of control drug use, emptied prisons wth prisoners who did not serve full sentences, second highest secondary school costs in the nation with the fourth worst student performance... even when they lowered the graduation standards ... which was likely one of the more stupid moves by these leaders.
Let's go on: Fifth highest gas tax, fifth highest inflation, doubled your taxes in the last 10 years. .. voted to refuse giving back to you in full your "mandated" kicker tax refunded. They voted to keep some of it in their hands. Your money, owed to you by statute. They quietly stole it. These three powerful Kate squad politicians. They lie when they act like they had nothing to do with this mess. I say, "Go Christine go!"
Debbie Wooderson
The Dalles
Dear Cliff Bentz
Dear Mr. Bentz,
Joe Yetter here. Ballots will arrive in the hands of Oregonians next week and they have the right to know where candidates stand on issues that directly impact their lives. Unfortunately, it appears that you are unwilling to stand before voters in a debate.
I had hoped that I would not need to write this letter, but your campaign has repeatedly failed to respond to my team and to several chapters of the League of Women Voters, all offering a debate or town hall. Furthermore, you appear to have backed out of the televised debate proposed by NewsChannel 21 KTVZ out of Bend. You have left me no choice. I have made it abundantly clear in interviews and public statements that I am prepared to debate you anywhere and at any time.
We share a moral and ethical responsibility to allow voters from across Congressional District 2 to compare our perspectives on issues and our legislative priorities directly. Your constituents deserve to hear why you voted the way you did in the past and how you plan to vote in the future, if re-elected. They deserve to hear why you voted against veterans' healthcare, when you voted no on the PACT Act. The voters deserve to hear why you voted against reducing inflation, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and fighting climate change when you voted no on the Inflation Reduction Act. They deserve to know why you chose to vote against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month when you voted no on the Affordable Insulin Now Act.
We should discuss these issues and more, in front of the voters, before they decide which of us to send to Washington D.C. to represent them and their values. It’s the least we can do. I hope that you will respond directly to my Campaign Manager, Hogan Sherrow, at hogan@joefororegon.com with a proposed time and date for a debate.
Joe Yetter
Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 2
A different view
I have a different view. Tina and Betsy are running for governor. I have watched the debates. They consistently project claims that they had nothing to do with Oregon's long list of failures. Both describe how they would fix them.
My view is this ... if you had nothing to do with Oregon's master list of failures, then why should we vote for you? Both Tina and Betsy sit in two of the three most powerful Salem leadership roles right now. Tina, Majority Speaker of the House. Second most powerful role in Oregon politics. (Oregon's 'role version' of Nancy Pelosi.) Betsy, co-chair of Ways and Means. Third most powerful role in Oregon politics. The purse strings of Oregon. All the money matters flow through Betsy.
Now get this... they voted 93% the same as Kate Brown, Oregon's failed governor. The top job in the state. These three politicians rule the three most important roles of leadership in Oregon. But Tina and Betsy had nothing to do with it. They also claim they have the repairs necessary to fix it. And they did not make any of it, yet their campaign admits Oregon is a mess?
I have this different view. I believe they had nothing to do with it. And if that is true, they are not good leaders. They have failed us by sitting in two of the most powerful seats in Salem and allowing all of this mess to occur, which they admit has happened. You cannot be both. They have to wear their failure on one side or the other. They have completely failed Oregon. There is no way I will vote to put them back in charge. Especially the top job, governor. They have failed to do what they were positioned to do. I am giving Christine Drazan a shot at fixing Oregon.
Jessica DeVlaeminck
The Dalles
Fix Oregon's mess
Let us fix Oregon's mess. The three most powerful leaders in Salem are Kate Brown, our governor, Tina Kotek, the Majority Speaker of the House and Betsy Johnson, the co-chair of Way and Means. Betsy is the leader of the budget and your ever increasing taxes. (Her voting record does not show a "no" vote on any tax or fee increase. She loves taking your money.)
These powerful politicians in Salem hold the most important roles that shape policy, regulations, budgets and procedures. Seriously, ask yourself this question. How are they doing? Not very good. In fact, some of the worst decisions in Oregon's history have been championed by these three. Kate Brown has gone underwater and disappeared. Might be due to the fact that she is rated the worst governor in the whole country. Maybe she does not want to taint her two associates Tina and Betsy. They are running for her top job. More of the same since they all voted 93% equally during their control in Salem. Look it up.
These are career politicians who have gained too much power, promoting their wish lists and ignoring yours. For example, taxing you to give money to Idahoans to pay for mileage and abortions if they come across our state line to perform those tasks. I do not think that was the voters' agenda. Maybe we should improve Highway 14 in Washington since Washington won't do it? Did you notice they do not campaign these truths? I think they need to go find other jobs. They have failed miserably at this one. Crime, education, homelessness, inflation, unconstitutional voting and redistricting policies ... even a fee at Multnomah Falls.
I am voting Christine Drazan to clean this long list up. We need Oregon back. Trust me, these powerful career politicians have ugly plans for your vote. Plus they lie. They campaign as if they had nothing to do with Oregon's mess. Yeah, right.
Vicki Rosenburg
The Dalles
Clifford for Klickitat
Would you like to further divide the citizens of Klickitat County? If so, vote for Bob Songer. As a local elected official, he finds no problem in promoting his extremist ideas and conspiracy theories on media like Alex Jones's Infowars, and has supported inviting people into our county like violent far-right activist Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer, Constitutional Amendment deniers like KrisAnne Hall (who has close associations to the Oathkeepers and League of the South neo-confederate group), and Sheriff Mack, previous board member of the Oathkeepers and President of the CSPOA (an organization which Songer belongs to that lets Sheriffs enforce their own interpretation of the Constitution). He does this all while complaining about "the left" listening to “outsiders”. He has continually put down “Democrats,” “Liberals” and even just people from White Salmon or the “west side”, on his radio show, while doxxing anyone who questions him or writes a letter like this one by asking: “Doesn’t she live in White Salmon?” “Doesn’t she live in The Dalles?” on the radio show.
He claims he is sheriff for everyone because he was “protecting” the BLM protesters. He has mentioned many times that he thinks BLM is a terrorist organization. I was at one of those protests (of mostly older women and some kids) and he did nothing to stop the coal rollers, the people who were getting up in our faces without masks at the height of COVID, and the intimidating armed groups of citizens. We all know why he was really there. He is not the sheriff for the whole county.
If you want to vote for someone who spends his time on his own partisan “fame “agenda, vote for Songer. Otherwise, there is another Republican choice. Garique Clifford has no personal agenda and aims to be the sheriff for the entire county. It’s time to come together and you can help that by voting for Clifford for sheriff in Klickitat County. It’s a very close race. Your vote counts.
Becky Miles
White Salmon
Vote Democrat
Although I have voted for Republicans in the past, after seeing and hearing what the majority of Conservative candidates do, it is easy to say that I will never vote Republican again.
For once, Mitch McConnell is right: "The quality of Republican candidates running in this midterm is poor"! Herschel Walker, Cliff Bentz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert, Lauren Boebert ... morons! And the list goes on. Fantasyland morons. They all worship a man who can only be described as "public enemy number one," Donald Trump!
They know little of the U.S. Constitution, to which they must swear an oath and which many totally disregard. Most importantly, country first (not party or individual), and "Separation of Church and State"! We are a "Republic" not a "Christian Nation!" The framers of this sacred document were Christian men (mostly) who deliberately made sure that religion was not interfered with by government and vice versa!
Religious government doctrine "theocracies" have never succeded in any nation at any time! Mankind doesn't have the ability to handle religion without corruption and never will. When COVID first hit our country, Donald Trump did what most conservatives do ... gave more money to companies and rich individuals. When Joe Biden took over, he and the Dems gave money and services to everyone! Democrat and Republican. It didn't solve all of the problems but it helped everyone in some way.
I will vote for the party that puts the "masses" first, not the rich. What are the Republicans offering? They have many complaints but offer no solutions. They say Oregon is a "mess" but where have they been? What have they done to clean up or prevent the mess? The "mess" didn't happen overnight. They will not work across the aisle (too scared to be "primaried"). At least the Dems are doing the job they were elected to do even as the Republicans offer nothing but obstructions. Vote Democrat!
Eugene Saldivar
The Dalles
Mason for Senate
I met Raz Mason years ago at Columbia Gorge Community College. Along with a co-presenter, and to a packed room, Raz detailed some very specific and sophisticated climate change prevention and mitigation strategies. I had already known that she was an educator and a hospital chaplain, and the combination of her diverse experiences and down-to-earth communication skills was very impressive to me. I’m proud to support her for the upcoming Oregon State Senate race (District 26), and I have no doubt that she’ll serve me and my fellow district residents very capably, with intelligence, ingenuity and honesty. Raz Mason for Senate!
Tina Castanares
Hood River
Vote David Waymire
I have known David Waymire for over 25 years.
In those years, David has been actively involved with our youth as Stevenson High School’s head football coach and our community as a 4-H leader for Hilltop Livestock.
David is also currently serving as the Skamania County Fair Board President because he was willing to step up when the previous leadership decided to retire.
In his nearly 27 years with the sheriff’s office, David has filled various roles, but his most recent role as the chief deputy has more than prepared him to be our next sheriff.
As chief deputy, he has been involved with hiring and testing new recruits, budgeting and managing the sheriff’s office vehicle fleet.
He also oversees the jail, 911 dispatch, work crew, and emergency radio communications.
David is also a fully commissioned law enforcement officer and, as such, can cover patrol shifts as needs arise.
David’s commitment to our community and his well-rounded experiences with the sheriff’s office makes him my choice for sheriff.
John Mobley
Stevenson
Long for housing
Please join me in voting for Darcy Long to be our State Representative in Salem. As a The Dalles City Councilor she has stood up for the issues she believes in, even if it means standing alone. In September 2018, she was the lone voice for saving the historic Waldron Brothers Drugstore Building when three other Councilors voted to demolish it. Recently on Oct. 10 there was a consensus from the entire council to pursue the building’s preservation.
Darcy stepped up to work for the creation of a transitional shelter village for those facing homelessness in our community. She spent five months living at the shelter village to ensure it stayed open despite a lack of volunteers. As our representative she will continue to work for safe, affordable housing for all.
As a city councilor, she asks the tough questions and gets the facts before making decisions. She will do the same for us in Salem.
For further information visit longfororegon.org.
Sheila Dooley
Mosier
Appreciation
I want to say how much I appreciate you. All of you who read these letters to the editor. We are the same you and me. Raising families, learning how to love or say goodbye. I think my aim reaching out through this medium is to say hello to my neighbors. The people who make up my hometown and our surrounding communities. I appreciate all of you. I think the things, most of us deal day-to-day are bigger and more important than politics. Regardless of what happens over the next couple years, I am here. A slow and steady presence. We are all in our own ways like that. The glue that keeps everything together on this rock way out in the cosmos. I appreciate all of you …
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
Asa for county commissioner
I am 95 years old and have lived in Skamania County for 48 years and I have been active and voted in every election. Asa Leckie has taken time from his very busy schedule to stop by and spend time with me. He is one of the most kind, considerate and intelligent young men I have been around. He also has a good sense of humor and I like that!
I feel that he has a genuine respect and understanding for my generation
I know that along with serving on different committees, one of the main jobs of a county commissioner is to balance and manage the budget for the whole county. Asa told me when he was serving in the Army — Special Forces (thank you for your service) he had a lot of responsibility. He handled contracts and managed equipment and funds worth BIG dollars, millions of dollars. I am confident this sharp young man can learn all he needs and will research and ask questions to get the information needed to make wise decisions for our county.
I am impressed with his eye catching burgundy signs. They clearly show the office he is running for with an “R” for Republican, that is large enough to see when you pass by. I proudly have one on my barn.
Please vote for Asa Leckie — County Commissioner Third District .
Thomasina (Tommy) Campbell
Underwood
Measure 114
Wasco County Sheriff McGill is correct when he points out the Measure 114 does not provide funding to cover increased costs of background checks. Like many state mandates, funding is not often included at the time of their inception. That must come later as part of the budgeting process. In the meantime, agencies such as schools, law enforcement and public works must initially struggle to follow the law with minimal available dollars. That is not a reason to forgo public safety.
His reasoning that the ruling of the 9th Circuit Court in Duncan Vs Bonta would prevent Measure 114 from being constitutional is incorrect, however. In this legal case, the California AG violated existing California Law that allowed for high-capacity magazines. Currently, there is no law in Oregon limiting ownership of assault weapons or limiting size of magazines. Measure 114 would establish such limits through legislative means. There is no constitutional conflict. Measure 114 would be a legal law.
I urge voters to carefully research information provided in regard to Measure 114 and other candidates/issues on our November ballot. Our future depends on it.
Kim Vogel
Hood River
Endorsing Waymire
I, Lisa Birney, whole heartedly, endorse David Waymire for Sheriff of Skamania County. I met David about five years ago when I started working as a Special Education Teacher at Stevenson High School. David was quiet and reserved during our first several interactions, but as I got to know David, I learned that he was very personable and professional. I bumped into David at all of the community events I attended, and we would take a moment to chat about life. With every conversation, I learned that he was genuine and a major part of this community. He is everywhere helping, not for recognition, but because this is his home. David deeply cares about our children and our community. He is dedicated and fully invested in Skamania County and has been his entire life.
David has experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly of Skamania County, but has always handled these situations with compassion, honesty, and professionalism. He is able to defuse difficult situations and is willing to step into any problem to help resolve it. I believe that David is here because he loves Skamania County and is always striving to make it a better place for our children and our community.
Yes, David’s 27 years of experience has prepared him to take on the leadership role of Skamania County Sheriff, but it is his love and passion for the community and its people that make him the right choice. I truly believe that David will stay neutral and professional when handling the public and will protect our personal freedoms, choices, and our way of life, no matter who you are. Vote David Waymire for the next Skamania County Sheriff!
Lisa Birney
Stevenson
Profound thanks
On Oct. 7, the Confederated Tribes of the Yakama Nation held a celebration at Northwestern Park on the 10-year anniversary of the breach of the Condit Dam. The event truly felt like a homecoming. The tours of the restoration of the banks of the river, the words of the many stakeholders who spoke with gratitude for the entire community of tribal and non-tribal organizations who had a hand in freeing the river and restoring the landscape, the free baked salmon meal prepared and offered to everyone attending by the tribal members: this was an event filled with a gratitude and a generosity that humbled many of us who attended. Eloquent words, eloquent actions. Northwestern Park was transformed in my mind by the events of this day. This remains the land of the Yakama. Profound thanks to the Confederated Tribes of the Yakama for sharing it and working with the entire regional non-tribal community to restore the waters and the land. There is hope.
Melinda Heindel
White Salmon
It’s Past Time
What changed for Songer?
Does anyone remember that in January of this year, Bob Songer gave an interview to this newspaper about why he wasn’t running for re-election? He cited his age, which was 76 at the time, and health issues.
As a senior citizen myself I know that health issues rarely go away entirely and sometimes (often) get worse. What changed?
What if Songer gets re-elected, then decides for the above reasons he can’t actually continue? He could then resign and appoint his own replacement, thereby thwarting the will of the voters.
A friend recently commented to me that she’d seen the man at a recent football game and he was “very frail.” Resigning is not an out-there, remote possibility.
I am not a radical Democrat. I am not a radical anything. My brother, his oldest son, both daughters and their husbands were Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies. I have zero desire to defund law enforcement. And I believe all lives matter, not just Black ones.
What I want is someone who can walk across the street without looking like he was going to fall over in the middle of it.
What I want is someone who respects the laws of the state of Washington instead of choosing those he will and won’t enforce.
My vote is for Garique Clifford.
Bev Elsner
White Salmon
Clear decision
Did you see the debate Saturday? I watched it on TV.
The choice to fill Jaime Herrera Buetler’s open seat couldn’t be clearer: Marie Perez lives in the same reality as the rest of this district, while her opponent exists in the same deluded place as his Endorser-in-Chief, Trump. Comparing his statement in the voter’s guide with his answers to direct questions in the debate suggests Kent has the same relationship to the truth!
I live in the far, southeastern corner of the 3rd Congressional District, and I’ve had the pleasure of watching Marie grow as a candidate and as a person for a number of years, since she became active in Skamania County politics around 6 years ago. She was stumping for county commissioner then, ringing doorbells and having conversations all over the county.
Marie served on the Underwood Conservation District Board of Supervisors with me since she came on in 2019, until my retirement (after 20 years) late last year. She’s right about the farmers and the timber operators. Marie is a practical, down-to-earth young woman with a passion for public service. She’ll talk with us. She’ll make us proud in Congress.
Paul M. Newell
Underwood
Better rep. in the 4th
In our democracy a U.S. Representative to Congress is intended to represent the interests of constituents from the district with an election every two years so voters can determine how well or inadequate the representative did.
Dan Newhouse, the current Wash. 4th District Representative (Republican) has a voting record that shows he has voted no for important legislation to address major issues facing our 4th District and the country. This includes for:
Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, American Rescue Plan, For the People Act, Women’s Health Protection Act, Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, Freedom to Vote/John Lewis Act, Affordable Insulin Now Act, Electoral College Reform Act, and Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of ’22 (plus others).
He also voted no for Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriation Act and no to find Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress for refusing subpoena issued.
Clearly he does not stand for rebuilding America with good jobs, women’s right to abortion, securing voting rights for all and ensuring fair and safe elections, steps for cleaner energy and mitigating climate change, making medicines more affordable, and addressing threats to our democracy. Taken together his no votes are not in the interests of 4th District citizens and are signs of inadequate ability to act in support of 4th District citizens’ concerns.
Fortunately there is a candidate in this election who does stand for what is important for workers & middle class families and our rights as voters in the 4th District — Doug White. Make your vote count for better representation.
Steven Woolpert
White Salmon
Not radical
I am a dues-paying Klickitat County Democrat living on the west end of the county and I resent being considered radical or leftist in the letter titled “Radical Democrats” (Oct. 12).
The Democrats I know do not advocate defunding the police nor are they affiliated with radical groups. So it would be helpful for the author to be more specific on to whom he is casting aspersions.
The Klickitat Democrats, including the leadership that I know, are interested in good governance and the truth.
The top two candidates for Sheriff both prefer the Republican party, according to the Voters’ Pamphlet we received in the mail.
I will vote for Garique Clifford because I like him and because I think he has the temperament and experience to be an excellent sheriff.
Janet Holen
White Salmon
Vote Bonham
We have the opportunity to elect a leader of character in Daniel Bonham for our next state senator. He has the energy and the aptitude for the role, and the legislative experience to navigate the complexities of lawmaking and relationships in his home district and in the Senate. We need leaders who can understand the consequences of lawmaking. Daniel is a business owner and employer. He understands Salem’s impact on the ability to sustain a business because his business is also impacted by new laws that extract more taxes and add more regulation. He is also a parent, which is another vital perspective that we saw play out when non-parent Oregon state leaders were making decisions about keeping kids out of school, putting a huge burden on children and parents. And we must elect a Republican to help balance the power between Democrats and Republicans to both slow down unbridled agendas and require bipartisan collaboration. Daniel is our effective choice in November — please join me and vote for Daniel Bonham. Elect a leader, not an agenda.
Betsy Hege
The Dalles
Stephenson for labor
Christina Stephenson has my vote to be Oregon’s next Labor Commissioner (also known as BOLI Commissioner, for the Bureau of Labor and Industries).
What a terrific candidate for this nonpartisan position! She has the support of Oregon’s Independent Party and is also supported by all of our last five Labor Commissioners, both Republican and Democrat.
As a long-experienced civil rights attorney, she is dedicated to making Oregon a state that is always fair both to employers and to their workers, without discrimination.
She helped to get paid family and medical leave passed in Oregon, and to add bereavement leave to those protections.
Christina has the experience with BOLI, with the state legislature, and with leaders throughout Oregon to take the Labor Commissioner's office to the next level.
I urge all my fellow Oregonians to vote for Christina Stephenson!
Rhonda Starling
Mosier
Raz Mason builds bridges
I urge you to vote for Raz Mason because she will help move us past partisanship to advance solutions that work for all of us. Endorsed by both the Democratic Party and the Independent Party or Oregon, Raz listens to people across the political spectrum, and she is committed to representing all constituents of our district.
Raz will promote practical and effective measures to create more affordable housing, improve access to health care, and boost the economy.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Raz Mason for Senate District 26, because she is the bridge builder we need.
Lara Dunn
Hood River
Stop merger
On Friday, Kroger announced that they are planning to purchase the Safeway company. Kroger already owns Fred Meyer, Smith's, and a number of other grocery lines; Safeway owns Albertson's and others as well.
There are no more large independent grocery corporations left other than those two. If those two companies merge they will become a huge monopoly in our country and have massive control over the prices we pay for food and the prices that our farmers are able to earn for their products.
The little people are already struggling to pay high grocery prices as it is; how much worse can it get if one company owns all our grocery chains? And farmers are already struggling as well; do you think if one corporation has that much control of the food supply, they will give farmers fair prices?
In The Dalles, we only have Safeway and Fred Meyer grocery stores. We don't live in a big city with a Costco and multiple Walmarts and Amazon grocery services. If those two stores combine there will be no competition at all, and they will be able to charge us whatever they want — for both food and gas!
I have called Congressman Cliff Bentz's office and the offices of Senators Wyden and Merkley to ask them to do their best to fight this dangerous, monopolistic merger. It's not a done deal yet. The deal is being questioned under anti-trust legislation and the merger can still be prevented.
But these billion-dollar corporations have highly-paid lobbyists in Washington; all we have are our votes and our voices.
I encourage you all to make a quick phone call to your Congressional representatives and ask them to take action on behalf of us, the voters and workers and their constituents.
Food is not a luxury; we have to buy it, no matter what. It's too important to let one company control so much of the market.
Pat Rhiannon Griffith
The Dalles
Long checks all the boxes
I am looking forward to casting my vote for Darcy Long for House District 52 Representative, and I hope you will join me in doing so.
Born and raised in The Dalles, she understands the issues facing rural communities and also has the knowledge and experience to bring creative solutions to Salem. She has dedicated much of her adult life to community service while raising two children and advocating for children and adults with mental health issues. With degrees in political science and international studies, and years of experience as a city councilor in The Dalles, Darcy has a proven track record for helping small business owners, addressing the housing crisis, and leading initiatives that lead to a more inclusive and safe community for all. She understands the need to eliminate our dependence on fossil fuels while also maintaining high-quality jobs for working in the clean energy economy.
And unlike her opponent, Jeff Helfrich, she cares deeply about women’s health issues and will fight for Oregonians’ right to a safe and affordable abortion.
We should feel very fortunate that Darcy is willing to represent us in Salem. She will roll up her sleeves and be an advocate for those whose voices are often left out of the conversation.
Becky Brun
Hood River
Darcy: where she stands
Darcy Long has my vote for the Oregon legislature (HD 52). I really respect her because her campaign doesn’t denigrate her opponent. Instead, she lets us — the voters — know where she stands, even when an issue is complicated or controversial. Darcy evidently owns a gun, but also supports measures that would increase gun safety. She will work to keep Oregon safe for all reproductive healthcare services, especially now when many other states are limiting such rights. She cares about both farmers and farmworkers. She is a champion for workers’ protections, and for appropriate taxation of higher income earners. I’ll be confidently voting for Darcy Long to represent my district in the state legislature.
Debby Chenoweth
Hood River
Darcy Long 'gets it'
After reviewing the policy positions of Darcy Long, she’s earned my enthusiastic support to represent us in Oregon House District 52. Darcy Long “gets it” when it comes to rural communities in the Gorge.
She gets it about homelessness, and supports affordable housing, shelters and services that people need. She gets it about healthcare, with a focus on youth, mental health, substance abuse, and reproduction.
She gets it about clean water and a clean environment, and is practical and smart about helping us arrive at these things.
As a mom and a business owner, she gets it about education.
There’s a lot more great information about Darcy Long that I could list here, but I’ll just say: vote for Darcy Long for Oregon State Representative, House District 52!
Beth Flake
Hood River
Safety & sense: vote Mason
Senate District 26 needs Raz Mason because she is committed to wise climate choices. In this time of year when we can smell smoke and see glacial melt, I appreciate Raz’s pledge to strengthen our district’s farm and forest economies to withstand wildfires, droughts, and heat waves. As an educator and STEM instructor, Raz knows how to work collectively to face complex challenges. She is the only candidate endorsed by Oregon’s Independent Party as well as one of the two major parties. We need Raz Mason in Salem to bring people together and keep us all safer. I urge you to join me in voting for Raz Mason for Senate District 26.
Alison Roberts
Hood River
