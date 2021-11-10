Driving forward
A person in a home in Hood River Valley has chosen to fly an American flag and a flag derogatory of President Biden and those who voted for him. At first, I thought I would avoid driving or walking this road when I saw the flag but I realized that it would be better to ignore the derogatory flag and enjoy one of my favorite roads in the valley.
Yes, there is freedom of speech in our country but what I don’t understand is the purpose of this speech, especially flying next to an American flag. This type of speech tears our country apart and disrespects the current President of the United States. Our country is a democracy based on everyone’s right to vote. The election was proven to be fair and done properly. Apparently, the person flying the flag only believes in an election that elects his candidate.
I hope that parents will take this opportunity to teach their children that when they see or hear derogatory words they realize that the person speaking is showing his anger, frustration, hurt ... ignore (turn away) and look at something you like to look at like the sunlight, leaves, trees, smiles ... and go forward.
When you see words of meanness, acknowledge the words for what they are, just words, and focus on the beauties around you and all the good in the world. Be kind to others. We all are our neighbors and when we hurt our neighbors, we hurt ourselves. Caring about each other is what matters! That is the Hood River Valley that I have come to know over the past 35 years.
Nancy Johanson Paul
Hood River
Dismal nitch
Nov. 10, 1805, a fierce winter storm drove the Lewis and Clark, Corps of Discovery expedition into a small cove on the north side at the mouth of the Columbia River, just a few miles from their destination, a trading ship to take their precious cargo of journals and collections to the President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Out of fresh food and clothes rotten, the cove of sharp jagged rocks and a steep hillside offered little protection against the high wind, thunder, rain and hail, halting any movement. This was the second time in their journey across America that they felt in grave peril. Captain Clarke called the spot, “that dismal little nitch.” The Corps was trapped for six days until the storm cleared and they were able to send their cargo and resupply for winter.
Our nation is experiencing that dismal nitch in the halls of Congress. They huddle against our storm for freedom, plotting how best to tax and spend our coin. The high wind of inflation is ripping across America, the rain and hail pinning the infrastructure bill to the rocky shore, the green new deal holding us hostage against the steep hillside, a punishment against the citizens and freedom.
This storm will pass, the rising tide of our opposition will fill the bays and streams, our saltwater pushes forward and blends with the fresh, our nutrients enriching the waters with our push forward. We rush at the stormy waves, leaping the obstacles of big government to our homes at the headwaters of our nation, new beginnings and the start of many conversations about the commonsense approach to our governance, by and for the people.
Sheilah Nelson
Hood River
Incompatible freedoms?
Your “freedom” not to mask nor vaccinate denies others their freedom to stay safe and alive!
Norm Luther
Spokane
Irresponsible
There have been some astounding instances of proposed fiscal irresponsibility in White Salmon lately. One is the White Salmon City Council proposing to assume responsibility for Highway 141 from Bingen up through the business blocks of White Salmon. All one has to do is look at all of the potholed streets in White Salmon, which have not been adequately repaired over the 20 years I have lived in White Salmon. Look at Garfield down from Lincoln, and Lincoln west past Garfield. Ridiculous patches which last for maybe a month. The mayor promised some months ago that Lincoln west past Garfield would be permanently fixed. It has not, and the old potholes are back.
City Administrator Pat Munyon told me that Highway 141 would be repaved this year after the streets were torn up for the water and other pipes. Another winter with the temporary patches will end up with more endless potholes all along Highway 141 down to Bingen. Also look at First and Fourth streets. The biggest disgrace is the street between the Elks and the fire department. The city council members must see it every time they go to the city council meetings in the fire hall. Not only does it have potholes, it has significant hills and valleys, which make for a ridiculously unsettling ride. So White Salmon cannot keep up the streets it has, let alone take over responsibility for Highway 141.
Another is the White Salmon City Council proposing to spend $1.5 million to purchase Margaret Walker’s house. Yes, Margaret was a White Salmon treasure, but to purchase her house? For what? The city council does not even know. The city does not have enough funds to maintain its own streets, but it will flit away many thousands of dollars to explore spending $1.5 million on Margaret’s house for an as of yet unknown purpose. Why is buying her house the fiscally responsible thing to do? The city cannot keep up its own streets, which have languished for more than 20 years. One would have thought that the city council has better sense than that.
Lance S. Stryker
White Salmon
Environmental caregiver
You have no idea how thrilled I was to see Susan Hess’ story printed this week. This lady has always had the environment close to her heart. Surely Hood River remembers when she and her husband Jurgen enriched the bank between 12th St. and Indian Creek with native plants, now grown.
Frequently she was seen with bags in her hand picking up litter whenever she walked. And she walked everywhere! Then she had the idea to start what has grown into Columbia Insight, a very fine publication that informs us of Columbia Gorge environmental issues. I would love to see these published in the Columbia Gorge News, since these are matters that concern all of us.
Maria Kollas
Hood River
Human respect
I want to applaud recent letter author Sarah Bellinson for her courage and determination to cross the political divide and make friends with those who differ from her. She allows them to differ without trying to change them. She finds a way to remember that they are just as human as she is, and deserving of respect.
I am a Liberal, and I also find that my friendships with Conservatives enrich me. The images and ideas that social media feeds me about them, in my little information bubble, turn out to be distortions. My Conservative friends have good ideas, ideas that deserve to be voiced and considered.
Making acquaintances and friends who are Conservative is a path of personal growth for me. It is also a path to peace in our beloved country. And sometimes it is uncomfortable!
Thanks, Sarah, for reminding us all that we are capable of finding and accepting each other again, across the political divide.
Heidi Venture
Hood River
Choose best future
Hey Joe Manchin, what do you want your legacy to be after all in the next 30-60 years: The downfall of our liveable planet and the U.S. contribution to that, or the forward-thinking to protect the planet and future generations and all our wild and wonderful species?
Why not ask Congress and the Senate for the money to refit and retool West Virginia for clean energy production instead? To me that’s a well deserved tax dollar spent to help prevent the ongoing destruction of our planet. We’ve done similar to protect our futures by giving big money to banks. Dirty air and climate disaster is not the right choice, Joe.
Surely the coal field owners and the workers in your state would do well with some funds to help retool and retrofit for a more happy clean energy production.
Do it Joe, save all our futures!
Lisa Nevara
The Dalles
Share vaccine technology
Thanks for announcing the exciting news that our kids and grandkids 5-11 can now be vaccinated and where to find the shots (“COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 available locally” in the Columbia Gorge News, Nov. 4).
This is another important step in ending this pandemic and getting back to normal. Of course, in a global pandemic, the only way to defeat it is to protect everyone in our world. This means vaccine availability to all and will need to have the technology of how to make it shared, like Merck recently did with its COVID-19 treatment.
We can do our part by asking the president (202-456-1111) to lead the way out of the global COVID-19 pandemic by sharing the critical technology to create enough vaccines for all in our world. This will end the cycle of variants and result in hope and health for all.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
