If people coming to our Southern boarder seek political asylum, they should be taken directly to Washington, D.C. It has the finest political asylum in the world. Paraphrased from the book “A Call to Duty” by authors David Weber and Timothy Zahn.
Gary Fields
Open up downtown The Dalles to more stores and shopping. We need to welcome more people and families to a positive atmosphere!
Make 1 lane traffic going westbound by closing the other lane to widen the shopping areas for eating and being with other people, for visiting and friendship.
It would be a walking area to visit and mental therapy with physical and other therapies that would also benefit me and others! This would help the disabled!
Steve Cochenour
Ponytail?
Does editor Mark Gibson typically wear a ponytail and can he point me to a letter from a conservative which has been printed in say...the last 6 or 8 years?
Mike Goodpaster
Goldendale
Editor’s note: I would not presume to identify the political leanings of a letter’s author beyond the opinions expressed in the letter. No letters are rejected by the Columbia Gorge News because of their political stance.
Safe and fair
Washington state has safe and fair elections.
Washington residents can be proud that our state mails out Voters’ Pamphlets to provide candidate backgrounds.
A week later, ballots are mailed to registered voters. The return envelope has postage. Most communities also have ballot boxes.
It is convenient to vote, with increased turnout. Paper ballots help recounts.
Washington residents may register online and on election day.
Washington’s non-partisan redistricting commission eliminates gerrymandering.
Democratic lawmakers in Washington, D.C., hoped to introduce these same Voting Rights measures across the country, including prohibitions against racial discrimination.
Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against these bills, and all six Republicans running for Congress support state efforts to restrict voting.
There have been 425 bills restricting voting access in 49 states, with 34 of these bills enacted across 19 states so far. They are all based on Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
The Republican-controlled states have made it more difficult to vote. Vote by mail and drop boxes for ballots have been eliminated.
The local Republican candidates have not voiced objections that some Georgia voters need to wait in line eight hours to cast a ballot. It is a crime to bring a bottle of water to those waiting in line.
Voters in Georgia do not have the final say on elections. The state legislature can void election results and substitute its own winner.
The only Congressional candidate to support voting rights is Democratic candidate Doug White.
Without voting rights, American democracy is doomed.
Rob Chandler
Sunnyside, Wash.
Letter to community
My last day as a family PCP at MCMC was Jan. 19, 2022. Upper management decisions made it impossible for me to continue to provide the quality and compassionate care that I expect of myself as a professional, so I was forced to make a heart wrenching decision. I am very worried about MCMC leadership, the direction they are heading, and how this has already affected, and will continue to affect, my beloved community.
I am not alone in my concerns, as evidenced by the exodus of many valuable employees across all positions and departments over the last several years. The wave of providers leaving over this last year is the most obvious and devastating loss to the community thus far. I have never seen employee turnover this high and I am confident it is not solely due to the pandemic or the cancellation of the affiliation with OHSU, but rather a systemic problem at the upper administrative level of MCMC.
When I moved to The Dalles 12 years ago to work at MCMC, I fell in love with the Columbia Gorge. I stayed because I had the honor of caring for wonderful people in this community. I have laughed and cried with them, shared bad and good news, and have worked with them to make their health care decisions. Many of my patients have become like extended family and I looked forward to continuing to care for them in the generations to come. It pains me to leave my patients and colleagues and it is difficult to leave knowing the future of quality health care in The Dalles is uncertain.
I am thankful for all of my colleagues throughout MCMC who provide exemplary care. The Family Medicine team will always have a special place in my heart. I will continue to live in The Dalles and look forward to seeing your smiling faces. I hope the MCMC board will begin listening to their employees, patients, and community in order to save the future of MCMC. This community deserves the best.
In gratitude and solidarity,
Carrie Vieira, PA-C
The Dalles
Disappointing decision
Regarding: “Judge dismisses party to the Under Canvas lawsuit,” Columbia Gorge News, Jan. 12:
We would like to express our disappointment in the decision to dismiss Friends of Oak Ridge from the Under Canvas lawsuit.
Under Canvas’ challenge to the legal ability of Friends of Oak Ridge to be an appellant in the lawsuit appears to be yet another tactic to disregard community input. We as a community have spoken loud and clear in a unified voice throughout the public process that we do not want this inappropriate resort sited in the White Salmon River corridor. We may no longer be a legal appellant, but this does not undermine the validity of our concerns.
In the news article, Under Canvas asserts that it “continues to work with the county and the courts regarding the approvals received and we look forward to being a part of the Husum community.” However, the article does not acknowledge that Under Canvas has sued Klickitat County, challenging the essential conditions imposed by the Hearings Examiner regarding wildfire risks, road safety and environmental protection.
If the Conditional Use Permit for this proposal is not reversed, it would set a dangerous precedent for development in the White Salmon River corridor. We believe that out-of-state corporate interests should not determine the future of our local community’s health and safety, nor undermine existing agricultural and forestry uses. The community should not be responsible for the infrastructure improvements needed to support this large-scale development.
Marlene Woodward
Husum
We, the undersigned, are Friends of Oak Ridge:
Thomas and Marlene Woodward; Dawn Hulbert; Nancy Howard; Turner, Alexa Savard; Jennifer Harty; Dave Waddell; Roger Gadway; Rocel Dimmick; Jim Minick; Ryan Moe; Brocken Baltrus; Brittany Bernard; Jenna Anderson; Adam Filippino; Jack Compton; River Baltrus; Debra Draper; Justin and Sheri Bousquet; Kim Kovalik; Eden McGrew; Steve Stampfli; Cheryl Shipp; William C. McWethy; Bob and Rani Merz; Ward Jagels; Connor Williams; Forrest Williams; Amy Courtney; James McGrew; Colleen Kraus; Charles Kraus; Joy Markgraf; Alice Hellyar; Alexa Pengelly; Steven Woolpert; John Farnum; Jennifer Sharp; Beverly Elsner; Sean,Lisa Wiseman, Kate Cousineau; Joe Visalli; Gina Visalli; Dave Fusilli; Jim and Pam Tindall; Bonnie Reynolds; Dennis and Bonnie White; Fred and Elise Greef; Mary Harmon; Jim and Pam Hart; James Byrd; Bill and Taylor Goforth; Evan Gidley; Steve and Connie Morrow; Ken and Carol Collins; Linnea Jaeger; Regal Byrd; Jan Muir; and Tom Cope.
