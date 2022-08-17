Neon Nights 2022

Neon Nights: A driver shows off their car’s hydraulics as they drive past Rivertap in The Dalles during Cruise the Gorge on Friday night.

 Alana Lackner photo

Big tech

This year I have had some personal insights into how big tech sells us products and I realize I’m fed up with their approach. The products, content and any other thing that we consume online are specifically fed to us through an almost invisible process tightly curated to give us exactly what we want every time we log onto any of the main sites or their subsidiaries. I would venture to say that listening to an online playlist that has been computer generated just for you or scrolling through whatever social feed you might be enjoying at the moment has some profound affects on how we each view the world around us.