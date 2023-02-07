Chelsea Marr

It was a serious incident on Feb. 2 in Hood River as law enforcement worked to carefully keep an active shooter from harming himself or others. Tragedy impacts many and as a news provider, Columbia Gorge News worked to help keep the community informed of the situation on our website and our social media feeds.

We are the community newspaper of record for the Gorge, in print and online, and we take this role seriously as we work to serve our community. We are here to gather the news and keep you up-to-date on everything local.

HR Police Feb. 2

This photo of the incident by a citizen was not posted on social media until the officers had identified the location of the shooter, who was inside a nearby home. 